Stamford AFC suffer a shock defeat, but a surprise win for Pinchbeck, a late leveller for Deeping Rangers and disappointment for Peterborough North End despite a fine fightback
Stamford AFC’s play-off hopes in the Northern Premier Midlands Division took a surprise knock at lowly Sutton Coldfield yesterday (February 12).
The hosts scored on the stroke of half-time and then defended their lead superbly after the break to claim a 1-0 victory.
The Daniels remain fourth and still have a four-point gap on Carlton who are the team just outside the play-off places. Carlton win 3-0 at a disappointing Spalding United yesterday, while Wisbech Town were thumped 6-2 at Sporting Khalsa after conceding four goals in the first-half.
Jake Showler claimed an injury-time equaliser for Deeping Rangers in their United Counties Premier Division fixture at home to Eastwood. The match finished 1-1.
Pinchbeck picked up just their fourth win of the season. Goals from Avelino Vieira and Nathan Stevens secured a surprise 2-0 win at Boston Town.
In Division One Blackstones followed a hard fought midweek draw with Bourne with another stalemate. Man of the match Jack Wilson scored for Stones in another encouraging 1-1 draw with Lutterworth. Lloyd Burton’s team are now unbeaten in four matches. Bourne also drew yesterday, 0-0 at West Bridgford.
Peterborough North End were 3-0 down after 24 minutes at Great Yarmouth in Thurlow Nunn Division One before battling back to 3-3. Unfortunately the home side claimed a winning goal 12 minutes from time.
RESULTS
Saturday, February 12
Southern League Premier Division Central - Peterborough Sports 2 (R. Jones, Hawkins), Coalville 0.
Northern Premier Midlands Division - Spalding 0, Carlton 3; Sporting Khalsa 6, Wisbech 2 (Goncalves, Draper); Sutton Coldfield 1, Stamford 0.
United Counties Premier Division - Boston Town 0, Pinchbeck 2 (Vieira, Stevens); Deeping Rangers 1 (Showler), Eastwood 1; Holbeach 0, Heanor 3.
United Counties Division One - Blackstones 1 (Wilson), Lutterworth Ath 1; West Bridgford 0, Bourne 0.
Thurlow Nunn Division One - Great Yarmouth 4, Peterborough North End 3.