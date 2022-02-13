Stamford AFC suffer a shock defeat, but a surprise win for Pinchbeck, a late leveller for Deeping Rangers and disappointment for Peterborough North End despite a fine fightback

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal against Coalville. Photo: James Richardson.

The hosts scored on the stroke of half-time and then defended their lead superbly after the break to claim a 1-0 victory.

The Daniels remain fourth and still have a four-point gap on Carlton who are the team just outside the play-off places. Carlton win 3-0 at a disappointing Spalding United yesterday, while Wisbech Town were thumped 6-2 at Sporting Khalsa after conceding four goals in the first-half.

Jake Showler claimed an injury-time equaliser for Deeping Rangers in their United Counties Premier Division fixture at home to Eastwood. The match finished 1-1.

Pinchbeck picked up just their fourth win of the season. Goals from Avelino Vieira and Nathan Stevens secured a surprise 2-0 win at Boston Town.

In Division One Blackstones followed a hard fought midweek draw with Bourne with another stalemate. Man of the match Jack Wilson scored for Stones in another encouraging 1-1 draw with Lutterworth. Lloyd Burton’s team are now unbeaten in four matches. Bourne also drew yesterday, 0-0 at West Bridgford.

Peterborough North End were 3-0 down after 24 minutes at Great Yarmouth in Thurlow Nunn Division One before battling back to 3-3. Unfortunately the home side claimed a winning goal 12 minutes from time.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 12

Southern League Premier Division Central - Peterborough Sports 2 (R. Jones, Hawkins), Coalville 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division - Spalding 0, Carlton 3; Sporting Khalsa 6, Wisbech 2 (Goncalves, Draper); Sutton Coldfield 1, Stamford 0.

United Counties Premier Division - Boston Town 0, Pinchbeck 2 (Vieira, Stevens); Deeping Rangers 1 (Showler), Eastwood 1; Holbeach 0, Heanor 3.

United Counties Division One - Blackstones 1 (Wilson), Lutterworth Ath 1; West Bridgford 0, Bourne 0.