Stamford AFC steal the FA Cup headlines, Peterborough Sports also through, Spalding claim a last-gasp leveller, Whittlesey went top briefly after derby success, first wins for Bourne and Blackstones, second-half hat-trick for Trey, but Peterborough Northern Star still beaten

Dan Jarvis scored twice for Peterborough Sports at Great Wakering. Photo: James Richardson.

Stamford delivered one of the second qualifying round results of the day yesterday winning 2-1 at National North side Telford United. Telford play two levels above the Daniels, but two Cosmos Matwasa goals won the day for the underdogs.

Spalding also enjoyed a fine result, forcing a replay at another National North side Kettering Town courtesy of a last-gasp headed goal from skipper Nathan Stanfield.

Peterborough Sports werr hot favourites for their tie at Isthmian League side Great Wakering Rovers, but the hosts proved plucky opponents before the city side ran out 5-3 winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Jarvis scored twice for Sports with Dion Sembie-Ferris, Jordan Nicholson and Dan Lawlor (penalty) also on target.

All three clubs are now two ties from the frirst round proper.

Elsewhere Wisbech picked up just a second win in the Northern Premier Division (Midlands) as goals from Toby Allen and Liam Adams secured a fine 2-0 success at Daventry. The Fenmen are up to 17th just a point and two places below Yaxley who were beaten 4-1 at Coleshill.

Whittlesey Athletic were briefly top of Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League after 2-0 Friday night win over Peterborough North End. Player-boss Ricky Hailstone fired Whittlesey ahead from 35 yards before top scorer James Hill-Seekings added a second after North End forward Connor Pilbeam had been sent off for violent conduct.

Trey West bagged a second-half hat-trick, but Peterborough Northern Star still went down 6-4 to high-flying Lutterworth Town in the Premier Division South of the United Counties League.

Blackstones and Bourne both claimed their first United Counties Division One wins of the season yesterday, Nathan Smith scored twice for Stones in a 3-0 win at Borrowash.

RESULTS FA Cup second qualifying round: Great Wakering 3, Peterborough Sports 5 (Jarvis 2, Moreman, Sembie-Ferris, Nichols); Spalding 1 (Stainfield), Kettering 1; Telford 1, Stamford 2 (Matwasa 2).

Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Coleshill 4, Yaxley 1 (Tinkler); Daventry 0, Wisbech 2 (Allen, Adams).

United Counties Premier Division North: Anstey Nomads 6, Holbeach 0; Heather St John 2, Pinchbeck 2 (Hebblethwaite, Neil).

United Counties Premier Division South: Peterborough Northern Star 4 (West 3), Lutterworth 6

United Counties Division One: Borrowash 0, Blackstones 3 (Smith 2, Cox); Bourne 3 (Fitzjohn, Mason, Warrener), Ingles 2.