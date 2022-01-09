Stamford AFC stage a thrilling comeback to maintain promotion push, Macleod at the double for Spalding, Yaxley’s winning streak comes to an end, March up to seventh

Rob Morgan scored twice for Stamford AFC against Sporting Khalsa. Photo: Dan Allen.

The Daniels fell 3-1 behind to Sporting Khalsa 10 minutes into the second half and that remained the scoreline as the match at the Zeeco Stadium entered the final 20 minutes.

Then Cosmos Matwasa pulled a goal back before Rob Morgan equalised with 11 minutes to go. And in a grandstand finish Morgan kept his cool to convert a last-minute penalty to seal a 4-3 win.

Stamford remain in the final play-off place, They had taken an early lead in front of a crowd of 269 courtesy of an own goal.

Yaxley’s winning streak in the Midlands Division ended at five games as third-placed Chasetown proved too good at In2itive Park. Tom Waumsley scored the Cuckoos’ consolation goal in a 4-1 defeat.

Spalding struck three times in the final 20 minutes to win for the first time under new boss Brett Whaley. Jordan Macleod (2) and Ben Starkie scored in a 3-0 win over Shepshed Dynamo, but Whaley’s old club Wisbech Tonw were beaten 1-0 at home by second-placed Halesowen.

There were several games postponed including Peterborough Sports’ scheduled trip to Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Premier Division Central. Sports suffered an outbreak of positive Covid tests.

March Town are up to seventh in the Premier Division of the Thurlow Nunn League. Second-half goals from Craig Gillies and Eoin McQuaid sealed a 2-0 win over Haverhill.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 8

Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Spalding 3 (Macleod 2, Starkie), Shepshed Dynamo 0; Stamford 4 (Morgan 2, Matsawa, og), Sporting Khalsa 3; Yaxley 1 (Waumsley), Chasetown 4.

United Counties LEAGUE

Division One: Aylestone Park 4, Blackstones 1; Radford 4, Bourne 0.

Eastern Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division: March 2 (Gillies, McQuaid), Haverhill 0.