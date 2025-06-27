Stamford AFC signing spree includes a former Peterborough Sports player

Matty Miles with Peterborough Sports owner Mike Woodward in 2023. Photo Darren Wiles.

Stamford AFC have signed former Peterborough Sports defender Matty Miles.

‘The Daniels’ have also replaced highly-rated central defender James Blunden with Kyle Rowley who has moved across from Southern League Premier Central Division rivals Redditch. Blunden has moved to Cleethorpes

Right-sided midfielder Heve Pepe has also joined Stamford from Barwell and Luke Johnson has moved to the Zeeco Stadium from Royston, also of the Southern Premier Division Central.

Miles last played for Sports in the 2023-24 season and was with Leicester City as a youngster. He was at AFC Sudbury last season, but works in Peterborough so wanted a move nearer to the city.

Miles said: “I’m really happy to have joined Stamford. From my first conversation with the manager it was clear how much ambition and belief the club has. The set-up here is very professional and the fans are passionate so I can’t wait get started and hopefully I can contribute to a successful season.”

Stamford boss Graham Drury insists all his signings have to pass a ‘character test.’

He told the Stamford Mercury: “You make or break or in my dressing room. The group are so tight and they welcome everybody, but you have to be a proper team player. “The players soon let you know if you’re not, so the dressing room sorts itself out in that sense.

"I’ll only have good characters, I won’t have any lads who want to do their own thing. They’re a team and they all join in and mix in and they socialise together as well. “It’s really important we get those same characters of what we’ve lost back into the dressing room.”

Stamford start their pre-season programme on Saturday July 5 when visiting local rivals Blackstones. They then host Peterborough United at the Zeeco Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 (7.30pm kick off). Admission by card or cash is available on the gate for that game.

Former Posh star player and manager Grant McCann brings his League Two title-winning side Doncaster Rovers side to the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday July 12.

The following Saturday (July 19) Stamford visit St Neots and it’s competitive action for ‘The Daniels’ on Tuesday, July 22 when they visit Lincoln United for a Lincs Senior Trophy tie.

A packed pre-season continues with home matches against Wellingborough Town (July 26) and King’s Lynn (July 29) before a final friendly at Belper Town on August 2.

The Southern League Premier Division Central season, which also involves Spalding United, kicks off on Saturday, August 9.