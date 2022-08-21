Stamford AFC scramble through at Spalding United in the FA Cup, Blackstones throw away a 3-0 lead against 10 men, captain rescues 10-man Whittlesey Athletic, Hill-Seekings at the double double for Bourne, March Town stay top, Yaxley beaten by leaders

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bogdan Masnita (right) scored for Blackstones against Gedling Miners Welfare.

The Daniels won their preliminary round tie 1-0 at Northern Premier Midlands Division local rivals Spalding United thanks to a 26th minute scrambled goal from a corner by hotshot striker Jonathan Margetts.

The draw for the next round is on Monday, but Wisbech Town and Pinchbeck United won’t be involved after losing their ties yesterday.

There was a shock for bang in-form United Counties Division One side Blackstones. They looked set to make it five wins from five when tearing into a 3-0 lead early in the second-half at home to a Gedling Miners Welfare side who had been reduced to 10 men by a first-half red card.

But the understrength visitors scored three times in the final 18 minutes to claim an unlikely point. Bogdan Masnita, Ayman Trabelsi and Louie Venni scored for Stones.

Blackstones are second and host leaders Aylestone Park on Wednesday (7.45pm).

James Hill-Seekings, a prolfic marksman for Whittlesey Athletic last season, scored twice in Bourne’s 3-1 Division One win at Dunkirk.

March Town maintained their 100 per cent winning record in the Premier Division South with a 2-1 success at Wellingboriugh Town. Joshua Burrows and Craig Gillies scored for the Hares, but Deeping Ranger were beaten 2-1 at Melton in the Premier Division North despite a goal for Ben Seymour-Shove.

Skipper Jake Pell rescued a point for 10-man Whittlesey Athletic against Leiston Reserves in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League.

Yaxley were beaten 2-1 at home by early-season Northern Premier Midlands Division leaders Corby Town. Jake Battersby’s goal for the Cuckoos arrived too late to make a difference.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 20.

FA Cup: Preliminary Round: Kempston Rovers 2, Wisbech Town 0; Shepshed Dynamo 3, Pinchbeck 2 (Johnson, Foster), Spalding 0, Stamford 1 (Margetts).

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Yaxley 1 (Battersby), Corby 2.

United Counties League: Premier Division North: Melton 2, Deeping Rangers 1 (Seymour-Shove).

Premier Division South: Wellingborough Town1, March Town 2 (Burrows, Gillies).

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Trabelsi, Masnita, Venni), Gedling MW 3; Dunkirk 1, Bourne 3 (Hill-Seekings 2, og).