Stamford AFC receive an ovation from over 3,000 fans, last-gasp equaliser for Spalding, red card woe for Holbeach and Peterborough Northern Star, big-game defeat for Whittlesey, Peterborough North End slip up on the road again

Michael Gash celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against King's Lynn with Dion Sembie-Ferris. Photo: James Richardson.

It finished 3-0 in the fourth qualifying round to the hot favourites as Edgeley Park, but two goals in the final 20 minutes put gloss on a final scoreline that County didn’t deserve.

Ryan Crossdale opened the scoring midway through the first-half after a fine cross from Ollie Crankshaw, a recent five-figure signing from Bradford City.

A harsh penalty conceded by goalkeeper Dan Wallis enabled prolific Football League scorer Paddy Madden to make it 2-0 from the spot 18 minutes from time before Scott Quigley completed the scoring seven minutes from time.

Stamford tired towards the end, but Wallis made some terrific late saves to keep the final winning margin to three goals.

Daniels boss Graham Drury said: “We can’t kid ourselves by thinking we’ve done enough to win a game of football, but we did well enough though to compete with a side three steps above us.”

Peterborough Sports also bowed out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage, 2-1 at King’s Lynn despite scoring first through former Lynn striker Michael Gash.

Elsewhere Spalding United required a last-minute equaliser from Stefan Broccoli to secure a 1-1 home draw with Daventry in the Northern Premier Midlands Division, while Wisbech picked up a decent away point at Bedworth. Yaxley were predictably beaten at home by leaders Halesowen.

A single Robbie Ellis goal was enough for Deeping Rangers to claim victory at Heanor in United Premier Division North, but a first game in charge for new Holbeach manager Gary Frost ended in a 1-0 loss at home to Melton. A straight red card at the end of the first-half for Jack Keeble cost the Tigers dear.

Peterborough Northern Star also lost a man to a red card and conceded two own goals as they collapsed late on in a 7-2 defeat at Coventry United in Premier Division South.

Peterborough North End’s struggles away from home in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League continued with a 2-0 reverse at Parson Drove, while Whittlesey Athletic were well beaten 4-0 in the clash between the twop two at leaders Harleston. Whittlesey are now down to third.

RESULTS

FA Cup

Fourth qualifying round: King’s Lynn 2, Peterborough Sports 1 (Gash); Stockport County 3, AFC Stamford 0.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Bedworth 0, Wisbech Town 0; Spalding Utd 1 (Broccoli), Daventry 1; Yaxley 1 (Cotton), Halesowen 5.

United Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Eastwood 6, Pinchbeck Utd 0; Heanor 0, Deeping Rangers 1 (Ellis), Holbeach Utd 0, Melton 1.

Premier Division South: Coventry Utd 7, Peterborough Northern Star 2.

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Oxford), Hucknall 5; Bourne 3 (Gordon 2, Warrener), Clifton All Whites 0.

THurlow Nunn LEAGUE

Premier Division: Thetford 0, March Town 0.