Stamford AFC hosted a fantastic weekend of grassroots football for 96 teams and over 900 players

The Young Daniels football tournament. Photo Aaron Gratton.

Over 900 players across 96 teams competed in Stamford AFC Young Daniels’ summer football festival at Borderville Sports Centre, making for a fantastic weekend of grassroots football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament was an overriding success as players aged between six and 14 produced moments of brilliance over a hot weekend, with many of the finals going all the way to penalties.

A dedicated group of volunteers put in an immense effort not just over the weekend, but over many months of planning to deliver a tournament that exceeded all expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Gaunt, who headed up the volunteers, said: “We’re fortunate to have such fantastic facilities at Stamford AFC. It was great to see almost 50 different clubs attend over the two days from as far away as Grimsby. It was also amazing to hear so may positive comments about our club, the facilities and the way in which the tournament was run.

The Young Daniels football tournament. Photo Aaron Gratton.

“It’s the first time we’ve put on an event of this size, and it’s been an overwhelming success. A massive thanks to all the players, managers, spectators, officials and, of course, the amazing volunteers who worked so hard over the last few months to make it such a memorable weekend for everyone.”

Results

Under-7 Mixed – Winners: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Red, Runners-Up: Whetstone Juniors Panthers.

Under-8 Mixed – Winners: DK United, Runners-Up: Bears FC.

The Young Daniels football tournament. Photo Aaron Gratton.

Under-8 Girls – Winners: Royce Rangers Roses, Runners-Up: Stanground Cardea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-9 Mixed – Winners: Stamford AFC Young Daniels, Runners-Up: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Blues.

Under-10 Mixed – Winners: Boston United Amber, Runners-Up: Ketton Sports Blue

Under-11 Mixed – Winners: Bourne Town Juniors Red, Runners-Up: Ketton Sports Black

Under-12 Mixed – Winners: Ketton Sports Blues, Runners-Up: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Red

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-13 Mixed – Winners: Total Football Academy Black, Runners-Up: Nene Valley FC Orange

Under-14 Mixed – Winners: FC Peterborough Green, Runners-Up: YDP Blues

Under-10 Girls – Winners: Langtoft United Valkyries, Runners-Up: Corby Town.

Under-12 Girls – Winners: Girls United, Runners-Up: Corby Town.

Under-13 Girls – Winners: Corby Town, Runners-Up: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Red.

Under-14 Girls – Winners: AFC Grimsby Ladies, Runners-Up: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Red.