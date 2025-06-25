Stamford AFC hosted a fantastic weekend of grassroots football for 96 teams and over 900 players
The tournament was an overriding success as players aged between six and 14 produced moments of brilliance over a hot weekend, with many of the finals going all the way to penalties.
A dedicated group of volunteers put in an immense effort not just over the weekend, but over many months of planning to deliver a tournament that exceeded all expectations.
Steve Gaunt, who headed up the volunteers, said: “We’re fortunate to have such fantastic facilities at Stamford AFC. It was great to see almost 50 different clubs attend over the two days from as far away as Grimsby. It was also amazing to hear so may positive comments about our club, the facilities and the way in which the tournament was run.
“It’s the first time we’ve put on an event of this size, and it’s been an overwhelming success. A massive thanks to all the players, managers, spectators, officials and, of course, the amazing volunteers who worked so hard over the last few months to make it such a memorable weekend for everyone.”
Results
Under-7 Mixed – Winners: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Red, Runners-Up: Whetstone Juniors Panthers.
Under-8 Mixed – Winners: DK United, Runners-Up: Bears FC.
Under-8 Girls – Winners: Royce Rangers Roses, Runners-Up: Stanground Cardea.
Under-9 Mixed – Winners: Stamford AFC Young Daniels, Runners-Up: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Blues.
Under-10 Mixed – Winners: Boston United Amber, Runners-Up: Ketton Sports Blue
Under-11 Mixed – Winners: Bourne Town Juniors Red, Runners-Up: Ketton Sports Black
Under-12 Mixed – Winners: Ketton Sports Blues, Runners-Up: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Red
Under-13 Mixed – Winners: Total Football Academy Black, Runners-Up: Nene Valley FC Orange
Under-14 Mixed – Winners: FC Peterborough Green, Runners-Up: YDP Blues
Under-10 Girls – Winners: Langtoft United Valkyries, Runners-Up: Corby Town.
Under-12 Girls – Winners: Girls United, Runners-Up: Corby Town.
Under-13 Girls – Winners: Corby Town, Runners-Up: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Red.
Under-14 Girls – Winners: AFC Grimsby Ladies, Runners-Up: Stamford AFC Young Daniels Red.
