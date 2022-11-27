James Blunden (red) heads Stamford AFC's second goal at Yaxley (Photo: David Lowndes).

It was a top v bottom clash at the TOOJAYS Stadium and the gulf in quality was obvious once Jonathan Margetts had opened the scoring for the Daniels from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark.

James Blunden headed home number two just before the break with Jack Duffy (2), Jon Challinor and William Mellors-Blair heaping further misery on bottom club Yaxley in the second half, in front of a 214 crowd.

Stamford remain five points clear at the top with local rivals Spalding United now their nearest challengers. The Tulips are yet to lose a league game this season and they made it 11 wins in 17 outings as James Clifton grabbed two second-half goals to complete a 2-0 win at Gresley yesterday.

Action from Yaxley (blue) v Stamford AFC. Photo: David Lowndes.

The top two meet in a mouthwatering clash in Spalding on Boxing Day.

Bourne Town have emerged as the local team to watch in the United Counties League.

They moved into second place in Division One after stretching their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a 3-2 success at home to Kirby Muxloe. Man-of-the-match Aaron Warrener scored twice with James Hill-Seekings also on target.

Mid-table Deeping Rangers are nine games unbeaten in all competitions after thumping lowly Eastwood 7-0 at the Hayden Whitham Stadium in the Premier Division North. Will Bird bagged a hat-trick, while David Burton-Jones and Ben Seymour-Shove scored two apiece.

Wisbech had Kegan Everington sent off in their 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Kimberley Miners Welfare and Pinchbeck were hammered 6-2 at home by Sherwood Colliery.

March Town were on the verge of a shock home defeat in the Premier South Division at the hands of Rothwell Corinthians when the game was abandoned because of an injury to home player Eoin McQuaid. A pair of cracked ribs was the eventual diagnosis.

Whittlesey Athletic warmed up for another big FA Vase clash at the Danzen Logistics Stadium next weekend with a 2-1 Thurlow Nunn Division One win at Cornard courtesy of two Lewis Cook goals.

Whittlesey are up to seventh, two places and three points outside the play-off places.

Holbeach are a point and two places further back after a 3-0 home success over Great Yarmouth. Cal Davies, George Martin and Harvey Robertson scored for the Tigers.

RESULTS

November 26

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Gresley 0, Spalding 2 (Clifton 2); Yaxley 0, Stamford 6 (Duffy 2, Margetts, Blunden, Mellors-Blair, Challinor)

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping 7 (Bird 3, Burton-Jnes 2, Seymour-Shove 2), Eastwood; Pinchbeck 2 (Johnson, 0g), Sherwood Colliery 6; Wisbech 2 (Zuerner 2), Kimberley MW 4.

Premier Division South: March 1, Rothwell Corinthians 2 (match abandoned, player injury).

Division One: Bourne Town 3 (Warrener 2, Hill-Seekings), Kirby Muxloe 2.

Thurlow Nunn League