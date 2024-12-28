Stamford AFC, FC Peterborough and Whittlesey all move up after Saturday wins, but Spalding United concede a late leveller

Spalding United's management team of Jimmy Dean (left) and Chris Plummer. Photo David Lowndes.

Stamford AFC moved to within a point and a place of the play-off places after a terrific 2-0 win at Stourbridge on Saturday.

A 13th minute strike from Jack Duffy and a 57th minute penalty conversion from Toby Liversidge sealed the success in their final game of 2024 for ‘The Daniels’ in front of almost 1,000 fans. Stamford are now just a point behind fifth-placed Stratford with a game in hand.

Spalding United grabbed a late leveller at Stamford on Boxing Day, but the tables were turned today as Bromsgrove Sporting pinched a point with an 88th minute equaliser to the disappointment of most in the 425-strong crowd. Glenn Walker had given ‘The Tulips’ an 11th minute lead

Spalding are five places, but only one point, above the relegation zone ahead of New Year’s Day home game against mid-table St Ives (3pm). The table is so tight Spalding would go above St Ives if they beat manager Jimmy Dean’s old club. Stamford are at bottom club Biggleswade Town on the same day.

The only other local non-league action today was in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League when there wins for FC Peterborough and Whittlesey Athletic. The city side predictably saw off rock-bottom Swaffham Town at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium 7-1, while Whittlesey secured a key 3-2 home win over Pinchbeck United.

FC Peterborough have jumped above Holbeach United in to sixth, one place and five points off a play-off place with games in hand. Whittlesey have left the relegation places behind after goals from Kieran Hibbins, Jack Carter (penalty) and Ollie Gale. Gale grabbed the winner after Flynn Slater had twice equalised for Pinchbeck.

RESULTS

Southern Premier Division Central: Spalding United 1 (Walker), Bromsgrove Sporting 1; Stourbridge 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Duffy, Liversidge).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough 7, Swaffham Town 1; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Hibbins, Carter, Gale), Pinchbeck United 2 (Slater 2);