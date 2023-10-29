Stamford AFC and Wisbech Town dumped out of FA competitions, Spalding United knocked off top spot, but Bourne Town, March Town, FC Peterborough and Yaxley striker all on top form
The Daniels went down 1-0 to a goal on the stroke of half-time at City of Liverpool in the FA Trophy, while Wisbech Town were beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at home to Tividale in the FA Vase.
Stamford boss Graham Drury wasn’t a happy man. He took to social media to say: ‘Not good enough today from all of us. We have limped out of both cup competitions. Stamford fans deserve more.”
Wisbech came from behind twice with goals from Amir Ward and Rob Conyard to force a shootout.
Spalding United have been knocked off the top of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after a 2-0 loss at Lye Town. It was just a second league defeat of the season for the Tulips who have dropped to second behind Loughborough Dynamo.
Bourne Town made it 13 wins in 15 United Counties Division One matches with a 6-0 romp at the Abbey Lawn against Sandiacre Town. James Hill-Seekings and Zak Munton both scored twice.
Bourne are now eight points clear at the top.
Blackstones are seventh and in touch with the play-off places despite conceding an 84th minute equaliser at Holwell Sports. Luke Hunnings and Louie Venni scored for Stones in a 2-2 draw.
Deeping Rangers are also seventh in the Premier Division North after a 1-1 draw at home to Newark & Sherwood United. Liam Hook had fired Deeping in front in the first-half.
March Town remain top of the Premier Division South after goals from Josh Burrows and Matthew Foy secured a 2-1 home win over Bugbrooke St Michael. It’s 12 wins in 15 matches for March who are a point clear of second placed Wellingborough Town.
Wellingborough won 3-1 at Yaxley yesterday. Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored for the Cuckoos for the fourth successive match
March visit Wellingborough on Tuesday (October 31).
Whittlesey Athletic bounced back from a midweek mauling at the hands of FC Peterborough in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League to win 3-1 at Norwich CBS. An own goal helped as did strikers from Kyle Hibbins and Harry Jenkins.
FC Peterborough won 3-2 at Irchester in a Northants County Cup tie yesterday with goals from Ruben Sanches, Domingos Sanha and Atif Khan.
Romeo Ugbene, Sanha, Khan and Mario Neves had scored in a 4-0 win at Whittlesey.
Peterborough Sports carried on their great National League North form with a 1-0 win at Warrington Town thanks to a first-goal for the club from Hayden Cann. A report will be online soon.
LATEST RESULTS
FA Trophy
City of Liverpool 1, Stamford AFC 0.
FA Vase
First round: Wisbech Town 2 (Conyard, Ward), Tividale 2 – Tividale win 4-3 on penalties.
National League
North Division: Warrington Town 0, Peterborough Sports 1 (Cann).
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Lye Town 2, Spalding United 0.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Hook), Newark & Sherwood United 1; Lincoln United 4, Pinchbeck United 0.
Premier Division South: March Town 2 (Foy, Burrows), Bugbrooke SM; Yaxley 1 (Nicholson-Barfoot), Wellingborough Town 3.
Division One: Bourne 6 (Hill-Seekings 2, Munton 2, Edmondson, Bird), Sandiacre Town 0; Holwell Sports 2, Blackstones 2 (Hunnings, Venni); Blackstones 1 (Duffy-Weeks), Harrowby Utd 1.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: Holbeach Utd 2 (Ling, Pilbeam), Holland 2; Norwich CBS 1, Whittlesey Ath 3 (Jenkins, Hibbins, og); Swaffham Town 3, FC Parson Drove 1; FC Parson Drove 2, Holbeach Utd 2; Whittlesey Ath 0, FC Peterborough 4 (Ogbene, Sanha, Khan, Neves).