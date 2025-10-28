Sports only needed 10 men to pull off a sensational comeback win in big basement battle, important win for March Town also

Sam Straughan-Brown scored a dramatic late winner for Peterborough Sports at Southport. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports staged a sensational National League North comeback to win their crucial basement battle at Southport on Tuesday.

Sports looked doomed early in the second-half when recent signing Connor Wood was sent off as Southport celebrated taking a 2-1 lead 10 minutes into the second-half.

But the 10 men stayed in the game before delivering a superb final quarter of the contest. Substitute Luca Miller equalised with just seven minutes to go – and just two minutes after coming on – before Sam Straughan-Brown grabbed a 96th-minute winning goal from close range to spark memorable celebrations between players and staff.

This was a big 3-2 win against the team who started the game just above rock-bottom Sports. The city side jumped up three places with the three points from a third win of the season and they have a game in hand which could take them out of the bottom four.

This was the fixture abandoned last month because of a waterlogged pitch midway through the second half. Southport led 2-1 at the time and felt aggrieved at the decision, but they led 2-1 at the same point tonight and ended up losing.

The hosts started this game the better and Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook had made one smart save before Dan Pike shot Southport ahead on 22 minutes. Crook also thwarted Adrien Thibaut before Sports grabbed an equaliser in the 44th minute through centre forward Ben Beresford. Beresford converted from close range after Sam McLintock had returned a Mustapha Carayol cross back into the box.

Sports had lost defender Richard Faakye in the fourth minute and influential midfielder Mclintock departed at half-time. Phil Brown’s men again started the half slowly and fell behind in unfortunate fashion when a free kick from Arthur Gnahoua struck a post and rebounded into the net off Crook. Wood then received a red card in the aftermatch leaving Sports with a mountain to climb.

But climb it they did. There were some hairy defensive moments along the way with Straughan-Brown clearing one shot off the line, but Sports looked threatening going forward with a deflected Carayol shot leading to a fine save.

Miller pounced after another sub Kaine Felix had headed on a long kick from Crook to equalise. And, after Crook had tipped a shot from former Posh player Danny Lloyd around a post, Sports surged up the other end to win a corner after a shot from former Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst has seen a shot deflected behind.

The set-piece was overhit, but Sports retained possession, sent the ball back into the penalty area and Straughan-Brown was on hand at the far post to smash home after the goalkeeper had palmed the ball into his path.

Sports: Crook, Faakye (sub Powell, 4 mins), Fox, Oakley, Wood, Whitehouse (sub Miller, 81 mins), McLintock (sub Felix 46 mins), Jarvis, Straughan-Brown, Carayol (sub Davies, 68 mins), Beresford (sub Coulthirst, 68 mins). Unused subs: Booth, Edwards.

There was also a big win for March Town in the United Counties Premier Division South. The third-placed Hares beat fifth-placed Histon 3-0 at the GER with goals from James Hill-Seekings, Tyler Knowles and Rio Henson.

Yaxley were beaten 2-0 in a Hunts Senior Cup tie at Eaton Socon.