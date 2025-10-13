Sports have a great chance to pull themselves clear of the National League North drop zone

Bayley McCann (orange) in action for Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports have an ideal opportunity to pull themselves out of the National League North relegation zone.

The city side were frustrated to be denied the chance to build on an outstanding 2-1 home win over Kidderminster Harriers in their last outing. Their scheduled fixture at Darlington on Saturday was postponed because of the host club’s FA Cup commitments.

The win over Harriers had lifted Sports off the bottom of the table. They are 23rd, but only two points from a place of safety and they have at least one game in hand on every single team above them.

There were a handful of games played last Saturday, but most results would have pleased the Sports’ camp.

Sports should be confident of gaining a third win of the season against Alfreton Town at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm). The visitors are just two points and two places above Phil Brown's side and have played one game more.

And Sports are also at home to mid-table Buxton on Tuesday (October 21, 7.45pm).

Standings: 1 South Shields P10 26pts, 2 Scarborough P11 26pts, 3 Fylde P11 23pts, 4 Radcliffe P11 21pts, 5 Chorley P11 20pts, 6 Spennymoor P10 20pts, 7 Curzon Ashton P11 16pts, 8 Merthyr P10 16pts, 9 Kidderminster P11 16pts, 10 Buxton P10 14pts, 11 Worksop P11 14pts, 12 Hereford P10 14pts, 13 King’s Lynn P10 13pts, 14 Marine P11 13pts, 15 Macclesfield P10 12pts, 16 Leamington P11 12pts, 17 Chester P17 11pts, 18 Darlington P10 10pts, 19 Bedford P10 9pts, 20 Telford P10 9pts, 21 Alfreton P10 9pts, 22 Oxford City P11 8pts, 23 P’BORO SPORTS P23 P9 7pts, 24 Southport P9 4pts.

Sports have already rearranged their game at Darlington for Tuesday, November 18th.

Before then Sports will travel to Southport on Tuesday, October 28. This match was abandoned midway through the second-half last month with Southport leading 2-1. Southport are currently bottom of the table.

On loan Peterborough Sports star Bayley McCann, the son of former Posh player Grant McCann, was selected for the Northern Ireland Under 21 squad for European Championship qualifying matches against Malta and Germany.

The 19 year-old Barnsley player made his under 21 international debut in March. He didn’t play in a 2-0 win over Malta last week. Northern Ireland host Germany in Belfast on Tuesday.