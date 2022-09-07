Spalding United up to third, Whittlesey Athletic bounce back in style, Deeping Rangers suffer shock home defeat, FA Trophy games this weekend
Spalding United jumped up to third place in the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 2-0 Tuesday night win at Dereham Town.
Goals from Dylan Edge and James Clifton in the space of five second-half minutes secured the win. Stamford AFC have slipped to seventh after their scheduled fixture at Shepshed Dynamo was postponed because of the host club’s involvement in the FA Cup.
Bottom club Yaxley are at Corby on Wednesday evening.
It’s FA Trophy first round qualifying action for Stamford (home to Chasetown, 3pm), Spalding (away to Newcastle Town) and Yaxley (away to Cambridge City) this Saturday.
Whittlesey Athletic picked up a second win of the Thurlow Nunn Division One North season, 2-0 at Swaffham Town on Tuesday.
Most Popular
-
1
Latest figures reveal new squad values of Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and every other League One side following closure of summer transfer window
-
2
The best performing players in League One so far this season and the Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers players who make the cut
-
3
How the PT would freshen up the Peterborough United starting line-up for the visit of Forest Green Rovers
-
4
Taylor rescues a point for Peterborough United Under 21s to make amends for spot-kick miss
-
5
Scan for Peterborough United player, team news for under 21 fixture
Jones De Sousa and Rikki Wilmer scored the goals as Whittlesey bounced back from a 3-1 home defeat to Framlingham at the weekend.
Deeping Rangers suffered a shock 4-0 home reverse at the hands of Skegness Town in United Counties Premier Division North on Tuesday.
Fourth-placed Blackstones are in Division One action at home to St Andrews on Wednesday (7.45pm).