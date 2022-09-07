Spalding United up to third, Whittlesey Athletic bounce back in style, Deeping Rangers suffer shock home defeat, FA Trophy games this weekend

Jones De Sousa scored for Whittlesey at Swaffham

Goals from Dylan Edge and James Clifton in the space of five second-half minutes secured the win. Stamford AFC have slipped to seventh after their scheduled fixture at Shepshed Dynamo was postponed because of the host club’s involvement in the FA Cup.

Bottom club Yaxley are at Corby on Wednesday evening.

It’s FA Trophy first round qualifying action for Stamford (home to Chasetown, 3pm), Spalding (away to Newcastle Town) and Yaxley (away to Cambridge City) this Saturday.

Whittlesey Athletic picked up a second win of the Thurlow Nunn Division One North season, 2-0 at Swaffham Town on Tuesday.

Jones De Sousa and Rikki Wilmer scored the goals as Whittlesey bounced back from a 3-1 home defeat to Framlingham at the weekend.

Deeping Rangers suffered a shock 4-0 home reverse at the hands of Skegness Town in United Counties Premier Division North on Tuesday.