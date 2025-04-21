Spalding United smash Stamford AFC and play-off semi-final opponents for Bourne Town, March Town and Blackstones are known

James Clifton (blue) scores for Spalding United against Stamford AFC. Photo David Lowndes

Joe Nyahwema struck twice as Spalding United ran out emphatic 5-0 winners over Stamford AFC in a Southern Premier Division Central derby on Easter Monday.

The win isn’t going to get Spalding into the end-of-the-season play-offs unless there are a couple of weird results on the final Saturday of the season (April 26). But the defeat has harmed Stamford’s chances of finishing in the top five, possibly fatally. The Daniels, who finish the season at home to fourth-placed Halesowen Town, must better the result of Harborough Town at lowly AFC Sudbury to get back into the play-off places. Spalding need to win at relegation-threatened Barwell and hope the two teams above them both lose, and there is a considerable goal difference swing.

Dan Lawlor gave Spalding the lead against Stamford from the penalty spot before three goals in 14 second-half minutes from Nyahwema (2) and James Clifton made the result a formality. Jack Roberts also netted.

Bourne Town finished second in the United Counties Premier Division North and thus secured home advantage in the play-offs. The Wakes host AFC Mansfield in the semi-final on Saturday (April 26, 3pm kick off). First-half goals from Henry Dunn and Robbie Ellis secured the win at Harborough for Bourne who finished just a point behind champions Lincoln United.

March Town will travel to Rugby Borough in a Premier Division South play-off semi-final on Sunday. The Hares confirmed post-season action with a 3-0 home win over Yaxley with goals from Danny Emmington, James Moore and Toby Allen. March finished fourth, three points behind Rugby in the table.

Blackstones also finished three points behind their Division One play-off semi-final opponents Retford United so will travel to Nottinghamshire on Saturday. Stones finished an excellent fourth after a 3-1 final day win over Holwell Sports courtesy of goals from Edmunds Grunsteins, Harry Peasgood and Matthew Walker.

FC Peterborough finished their Thurlow Nunn Division One North season with a 8-0 romp at bottom club Swaffham, but missed out on the play-offs by a place and two points.

Peterborough Sports were beaten 5-0 at Scunthorpe United in a National League North fixture.

RESULTS

National League North: Scunthorpe United 5, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern Premier Division Central: Spalding United 5 (Nyahwema 2, Clifton, Lawlor, Roberts), Stamford AFC 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Harrowby United 0, Bourne Town 2 (Dunn Ellis); Wisbech Town 2 (Bennett, Lennon), Deeping Rangers 0.

Premier Division South: March Town 3 (Moore, Allen, Ellington), Yaxley 0.

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Grunsteins, Peasgood, Walker),1 Holwell Sports 1.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Swaffham 0, FC Peterborough 8; Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Jenkins), FC Parson Drove 1.