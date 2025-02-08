Spalding United's season has taken off since Jimmy Dean (left) became manager. Photo David Lowndes.

Spalding United re-ignited their unlikely push for the Southern Premier Division Central play-offs with a 2-0 home win over high fliers Halesowen Town.

Goals in the first half from Bartosz Cybulski and Abduramane Sano Sani sealed the win for ‘The Tulips’ who are now five places, but just five points, off the play-off pace. Spalding, who spent a large part of first-half of the season in the relegation zone, signed former Mansfield Town midfielder Jason Law from Scunthorpe United before the game.

Spalding are still a point and a spot behind local rivals Stamford AFC even though ‘The Daniels’ were beaten 2-0 at home by another play-off contender, Leiston.

Second-placed Bourne Town suffered a second straight United Counties Premier Division North defeat and are now three points behind leaders Eastwood. ‘The Wakes’ were beaten 3-2 at the Abbey Lawn by fellow FA Vase quarter-finalists Heanor Town who were 2-0 ahead before goals from Tom Siddons and Robbie Ellis dragged the home side level with 12 minutes to go, only for the visitors to grab an 89th-minute winner.

Deeping Rangers sneaked out of the relegation zone by claiming an excellent 2-2 draw at play-off chasing Newark Town. Josh Moreman (penalty) and Oleksandr Muzychuk scored for Deeping who were twice behind.

Bourne had also been beaten 2-1 at third-placed Lincoln United on Tuesday night. Wakes debutant Eunis Lievins scored a consolation goal in added time in that game.

Bourne host Blackstones in a Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final at the Abbey Lawns next Wednesday. Deeping entertain Eaton Socon in a Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Blackstones go into that game in outstanding form. They won a UCL Division One game 6-1 at Dunkirk on Saturday to maintain fourth place. Five different players scored with Johan Coughlan netting twice.

Holbeach United are chasing down a play-off place in Thurlow Nunn Division One North. Callum Wright hit his first Tigers hat-trick in an 8-0 rout of bottom club Swaffham. Holbeach are two points adrift of the final play-off place and four points ahead of FC Peterborough who gained an excellent 2-2 draw at third-placed Harwich & Parkston.

There were 1-0 wins for Whittlesey Athletic and Pinchbeck United with Jack Carter scoring the only goal for the former against Holland FC. Whittlesey have now shot 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

FC Peterborough are back in Thurlow Nunn Division One North action at home to Pinchbeck on Wednesday.

Peterborough Sports were beaten 1-0 at Brackley in a National League North fixture.

RESULTS

National League North: Brackley Town 1, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Spalding United 2 (Cybulski, Sani), Halesowen Town 0; Stamford AFC v Leiston.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Bourne Town 2 (Siddons, Ellis), Heanor Town 3; Newark Town 2, Deeping Rangers 2 (Moreman, Muzychuk).

Premier Division South: March Town 2 (Allen, Gillies), Newport Pagnell 1.

Division One: Dunkirk 1, Blackstones (Coughlan 2, Ferguson, Rudman, Walker, Bestwick).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Diss Town 1, FC Parson Drove 0; Harwich & Parkston 2, FC Peterborough 2; Holbeach United 8 (Wright 3, Greenacre 2, Thorne, Kacirek, og), Swaffham 0; Needham Market Res 0, Pinchbeck United 1 (Cullen); Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Carter), Holland FC 0.