Spalding United make another big-name signing and FA Vase action at Yaxley on Saturday
The Cuckoos are at home to fellow United Counties League side Melton Town (3pm). There are also away dates in the vase for Local UCL sides Bourne Town (at Market Drayton) and March Town (at Biggleswade United). Prize money of £900 is on offer for the winners with the losers taking home £275.
SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Second-placed Stamford AFC have a tough Premier Division Central game against sixth-placed AFC Telford at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
There are just three points separating the top eight sides in the division.
Spalding United are just a point and a place clear of the drop zone, but have bolstered an ever-expanding squad with the arrival of former Reading, Bristol City, Northampton Town and Leicester City centre-back Liam Moore (31). He could make his Tulips debut in a tough game at fourth-placed Stratford Town on Saturday alongside recent captures from Peterborough Sports, Dion Sembie-Ferris and Dan Lawlor.
SATURDAY FIXTURES
FA Vase second round: Biggleswade United v March Town; Market Drayton v Bourne Town; Yaxley v Melton.
National League North: Southport v Peterborough Sports.
Southern League Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v AFC Telford United; Stratford Town v Spalding United.
UCL Division One: Clipstone v Blackstones.
Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Framlingham Town v Holbeach United; Gorleston Res v FC Peterborough; Pinchbeck United v Haverhill Rovers; Whitton United v Whittlesey Athletic.