Lewis Hilliard (yellow) in action for Spalding United.

A first-half header from skipper Nathan Stanfield and some goalkeeping heroics from Michael Duggan looked have given the Tulips victory in front of 3,250 fans.

But a rare spill from Duggan enabled Kieran Donnelly handed Halesowen a 92nd minute equaliser and then they found a winning goal eight minutes from from the end of extra time from Jamie Insall.

The hosts started the match impressively and Duggan made two outstanding stops in the opening 10 minutes before Stanfield and fellow centre-back Sam Cartwright were forced to make fine defensive blocks.

Spalding grew into the game slowly and midfielder Lewis Hilliard shot narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area before his 38th minute corner was headed home by Stanfield.

Halesowen were less threatening in the second-half and Stanfield and James Clifton called the home goalkeeper into action, while Cartwright saw a header cleared off the line, before Spalding started to come under pressure in the final stages.

Donnelly pounced after Duggan failed to hold a shot from Jack Holmes to send the final into extra time when Donnelly hit a post for Halesowen and Spalding substitute Kyle Barker saw a deflected shot fly over the crossbar.

