Tyler Winters in action for Spalding against Bedford. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Spalding United opened their first season at Southern Premier Division Central level with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Bedford Town.

Sam Bennett scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute after good work from former Peterborough United youngster Tyler Winters.

The Tulips are back in the same division as local rivals Stamford AFC who also won 1-0 after a terrific scrap at newly-promoted Harborough Town. Jack Duffy scored the goal in the second period following a through ball by Tendai Chitiza before both teams went down to 10 men. Joe Burgess saw red for Stamford.

Bourne Town made it back-to-back wins at United Counties Premier Division level with a 3-2 success at Hucknall Town. Will Bird, Henry Dunn and an own goal delivered the points for the Wakes who also saw former Stamford, Spalding and Peterborough Sports forward Cameron Johnson make his debut as a second-half substitute. Bourne, who romped away with Division One last season, are sixth and looking down on the other local teams in the top-flight, Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town, who occupy the bottom two places.

Spalding matchwinner Sam Bennett in action against Bedford. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Deeping have lost two out of two after a 4-2 home reverse at the hands of Belper United and it’s no points from three games for Wisbech who were crushed 5-0 at AFC Mansfield. On-loan Peterborough Sports youngster Joe Cole and Johnnie Lockie scored for Deeping.

March Town are up to fifth in the Premier Division South after goals from Craig Gillies and Ben Seymour-Shove clinched a 2-0 home win over Aylestone Park, but Yaxley are bottom after a third straight defeat. They went down 3-2 at home to ON Chenecks despite goals from Matteo Perkins and Kelton Stringer.

Blackstones are sixth in Division One with three wins in four games. They pipped Southwell City 1-0 at home with a goal nine minutes from time from Matthew Walker. A depleted Blackstones team had also won 3-1 in a midweek game at West Bridgford with goals from Harry Peasgood, Josh Barrett and Walker.

Whittlesey Athletic are stuck to the bottom of Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League with no points from four matches. They lost 4-2 at Leiston Under 21s on Saturday. Thomas Papworth-Boston and Isaac Jobling scored the Whittlesey goals.

Ayman Trabelsi scores for FC Peterborough against FC Parson Drove in a Thurlow Nunn League Cup tie. Photo Tim Symonds.

FC Peterborough, Holbeach United and FC Parson Drove were all also beaten. The city team lost 3-2 at Haverhill Rovers with Ayman Trabelsi and Zahid Choudhary on target.

FC Peterborough had beaten FC Parson Drove 2-0 in a Thurlow Nunn League Cup tie in midweek. Trabelsi and Michael Goncalves scored the goals.

Wisbech bowed out of the FA Cup at the Extra Preliminary Round stage, 1-0 at home to Dereham in a replay. The winning goal came from a contentious penalty kick award, just minutes after Wisbech had seen a strong claim of their own turned down.

Peterborough Sports went down 1-0 at home to Chorley in their opening National League North game of the season on Saturday. Report and reaction at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk on Sunday.

RESULTS

National League North Division: Peterborough Sports 0, Chorley 1.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Harborough Town 0, Stamford AFC 1 (Duffy); Spalding United 1 (Bennett), Bedford Town 0.

United Counties Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 5, Wisbech Town 0, Deeping Rangers 2 (Cole, Lockie), Belper Utd 4; Hucknall 2, Bourne Town 3 (Bird, Dunn, og).

United Counties Premier Division South: March Town 2 (Gillies, Seymour-Shove), Aylestone Park 0; Yaxley 2 (Perkins, Stringer), Northampton ON Chenecks 3.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones 1 (Walker), Southwell City 0; West Bridgford 1, Blackstones 3 (Peasgood, Barrett, Walker).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res 1, Pinchbeck United 3 (Brettoner, Howlett, Panton), FC Parson Drove 0, Framlingham Town 3; Holbeach United 1 (Carter), Haverhill Borough 4, Leiston U23 4, Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Jobling, Papworth-Boston); Haverhill Rovers 3, FC Peterborough 2 (Trabelsi, Choudhary)

Thurlow Nunn League Cup: FC Peterborough 2 (Trabelsi, Goncalves), FC Parson Drove 0.

FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round Replay: Wisbech Town 0, Dereham Town 1.