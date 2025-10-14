Spalding United and Stamford AFC look for bounce backs in big league games following FA Cup exits, midweek non league fixtures are here

Spalding United manager Jimmy Dean. Photo David Lowndes.

Spalding United and Stamford AFC must put FA Cup disappointments behind them quickly as they face big Southern Premier Division Central matches on Tuesday night.

Spalding, who went down 4-0 at a slick South Shields side in a fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie on Saturday, have a game at top five rivals BIshop’s Stortford.

The hosts are third, two places and two points above Spalding who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

And bottom club Stamford are at Bromsgrove Sporting who are sitting just outside the relegation zone. Stamford have yet to win in nine league games, but there have been signs of better form in recent games, most notably a plucky effort in a 1-0 defeat at higher level Macclesfield Town in their weekend FA Cup tie.

Bourne Town have a relatively local Northern Premier Midlands Division match at AFC Rushden & Diamonds tonight and there is Lincs Senior Trophy action for Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United.

Bourne are next-to-bottom despite an excellent draw at third-placed Rugby Borough on Saturday, but they are only three points behind their 17th-placed opponents tonightr=.

Blackstones host United Counties Premier Division North leaders Boston Town on Wednesday.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 14

Northern Premier Midlands Division: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Bourne Town.

Southern Premier Division Central: Bishop’s Stortford v Spalding United, Bromsgrove Sporting v Stamford AFC.

United Counties Premier Division North: Wisbech Town v Grantham Town.

Lincs Senior Trophy: Deeping Rangers v Pinchbeck United, Harrowby United v Holbeach United.

Wednesday, October 15

United Counties Premier Division North: Blackstones v Boston Town.