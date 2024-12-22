Spalding claim impressive points against leaders Kettering, Stamford win again, Bourne march on at the top and Peterborough Sports hold on for away point

Spalding picked up an impressive point against leaders Kettering. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Spalding United secured an impressive point at home against Southern League Division One Central leaders Kettering Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was an exciting finish at the Sir Halley Stewart as the league leaders took the lead with 82 minutes on the clock through former Sports centre-half Connor Johnson- against his former boss- but Bart Cybulski continued his fine form and pulled Spalding level with four minutes to play from the spot.

Former teammate of Johnson at Sports, Nathan Fox was felled for the spot-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point continued Spalding’s upward trajectory, they are 14th, six points behind the play-off spots but still only three clear of the relegation places in a tight division.

Bourne Town celebrate their victory. Photo: Dave Mears.

Spalding kept pace with the play-off places, remaining just outside in 6th on goal difference after a 2-0 away at Hitchin. James Blunden and Jack Duffy claimed the goals.

Bourne made it back to back 4-0 victories in the United Counties League with a 4-0 away demolition of Sleaford thanks to goals from Zac Allen, Brad Marshall, Zak Munton and Jack Wilson. They remain second, four points off the top with two games in hand.

Deeping Rangers dropped back into the relegation places after they blew a two-goal lead, given to them by Finlay Henderson and an own goal, late on. Skegness Town qualised with a 95th minute penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wisbech recorded a 1-0 home victory over Newark and Sherwood United thanks to an early Ethan Wilson strike.

In the Premier Division South, Yaxley were beaten 5-1 away at Eynesbury Rovers. Josh Turner scored the only consolation.

Blackstones lost 2-1 in a United Counties Division One game at home to Retford United. Will Bestwick had Stones ahead with 20 to play but Retford hit back with 85th and 92nd minute goals.

Peterborough Sports are now 15th in the National League North after a 1-1 draw away at fellow mid-table side Scarborough Athletic. Kaine Felix had Sports ahead in the second minute but the were pegged back by a second minute Lewis Maloney penalty. Maloney then missed a chance to win it from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittlesey were beaten 4-2 on the road against Holland FC in the Thurlow Nunn League. They had led at half time but conceded four second half goals.

RESULTS

National League North: Scarborough Athletic 1-1 Peterborough Sports.

Southern Premier Division Central: Hitchin Town 0-2 Stamford AFC; Spalding United 1-1 Kettering Town

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Skegness Town 2-2 Deeping Rangers; Sleaford Town 0-4 Bourne Town; Wisbech Town 1-0 Newark & Sherwood United.

Premier Division South: Eynesbury Rovers 5-1 Yaxley.

Division One: Blackstones 1-2 Retford United.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers 0-3 Holbeach United; Harwich & Parkston 5-1 FC Parson Drove; Holland FC 4-2 Whittlesey Athletic; Leiston United U23s 1-4 Pinchbeck United;