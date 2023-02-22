Aden Edwards in action for Nene Valley Under 16s against Werrington. Photo: Charlotte Edwards.

​Jesse, the middle son of former Posh boss and midfield maestro Grant McCann, plays for Deeping United in Under 13 Division Two of the Junior Alliance League.

And last weekend he scored 10 times as his side won 11-2 at Nene Valley!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan Bell scored the other Deeping goal for a team in fourth place, but within five points of top spot.

Nene Valley Under 16s skipper Spencer Wales (orange) in action against Werrington. Photo: Charlotte Edwards.

Young McCann is now top of the scoring charts in Division Two. He has 31 goals in just 14 appearances.

McCann’s eldest son Bayley has won Northern Ireland Under 16 caps and is a member of the Posh Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the top teams at Under 13 level met in a BFS Cup tie and there was a surprisingly convincing 4-1 win for Park Farm Pumas over Yaxley as Malamine Singhateh hit a hat-trick.

Park Farm also moved joint top of Under 12 Division Four with a 2-0 success over March. Harrison Hebdon and Patrick Steel were the goalscorers.

In Division Three Mohammad Aryaan Hussain claimed a double hat-trick as FC Peterborough won 8-5 at Leverington.

Alisajjad Walizada scored twice as Peterborough Lions extended their perfect playing record in Division Six to 12 matches with a 5-1 win over King’s Cliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Lions are fifth in Under 14 Division Two, but they have the games in hand to make an impact on the title race. Ryley Tether scored four and Piotr Szewczuk was also on target in a 5-3 success at Spalding.

Stamford preserved their two-point lead at the top with a narrow 2-1 victory over Whittlesey. Zachary Hattam and Alfie Frisby-Robins scored for Stamford.

Division Three leaders Wittering were pushed all the way by Park Farm before a goal from Daniel Kanyangu delivered a 1-0 win.

And unbeaten Division Four leaders Orton Rangers also had to work hard before securing a 1-0 success at third-placed Park Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittlesey are level on points with Orton, but have played four more games.

They eased to a 7-1 win at Oundle Town with Jacob Stott scoring four. Leeson Head, Mitchell Brightwell and Murdoc Little also scored.

YOUTH LEAGUE

​ICA Sports have continued their march to Under 18 honours in the Peterborough and District Youth League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The city side, who have yet to drop a Division One point, beat nearest rivals Stamford 5-2 to stretch their lead at the top to six points.

Manager’s son Matteo Perkins struck a hat-trick for ICA with Josh Duffy grabbing the other two goals.

ICA are also through to the semi-finals of the Under 18 League Cup.

Holbeach look set to be ICA’s main title rivals. They are still unbeaten after a 7-1 romp against Whittlesey. Daniel Prince scored twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two Stanground joined inactive city rivals Park Farm at the top of the table with a 5-1 win at Yaxley which featured a hat-trick from Kieran Lewis.

Thorpe Wood Rangers beat Under 16 Division One leaders Deeping Rangers with a solitary goal from MIchhael Mhlanga and in Division Two Cameron Cook scored twice for Nene Valley in a 5-0 win over Werrington.

Netherton are closing in on the Under 15 Division One title. They are eight points clear of the field with five matches to go after an 8-1 stroll in Stamford. Adulai Balde scored twice for a team who have won all 12 of their League games this season.