Sofia hat-trick left ICA in the pink and mixed warm-up results for those in FA Women's Cup action this weekend

ICA Under 12s were in the pink after a terrific 8-4 Hunts County Cup win at Priory Parkside.

Sodia Pink hit a hat-trick with Georgia Smoker (2), Effie Raine Penta, Milana Jankute and Annalise Goddard also on target.

ICA also won twice at Under 15 level with their Juventus team moving level on points with leaders Peterborough Sports in the Cambs A Division following a 3-2 win over Saffron Walden. Tallulah Chenery, Nell Atkins and Isabella Young scored for the city side. Sports won 5-2 at St Ives Rangers.

And ICA Inter were 3-0 winners in the C Division at Isleham. Orla McClean (2) and Georgia Cleathero scored those goals. ICA are third, one point off top spot in this division.

In Women’s football Stanground Cardea Sports warmed up for a big day of FA Cup football with a hard-fought 1-0 success in Division One South of the East Midlands League. Georgie Elsom scored the goal for a team who host National League side Worcester City in a third qualifying round FA Cup tie on Sunday (2pm).

Netherton United are also in FA Cup action against Dronfield Town at the Grange, while Spalding United entertain another National League side Leafield Athletic.

Netherton’s best displays this season have arrived in the FA Cup. They’ve lost both of their East Midland Division One games so far, including a 4-0 home reverse at the hands of leaders Dunton & Broughton United on Sunday. Spalding had a free week to prepare for their big game.

In Cambs Division One Yasmin Green scored twice in a 5-3 defeat at Wimblington and in Division Two March Town are second following a 3-0 win over Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves. Whittlesey Athletic lost their Division Two game 4-3 at home to Cambourne Town despite two goals from Destiny Nsofor.

There was a first Division Three defeat of the season for Deeping Rangers Reserves. Ava Marshall scored the goal in a 2-1 reverse at Linton Granta.