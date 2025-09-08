Six-shooting display from Spalding United Women on their FA Cup debut and Netherton United also go through

Katie Steward (red) scored for Netherton United in an FA Cup tie at Newark Town.

Newly-formed Spalding United Women enjoyed a debut game to remember as they hit Crook Athletic for 6 in a first qualifying round FA Cup tie on Sunday.

Tara Parker hit a hat-trick while Constance Onyinah, Kate-Louise Reilly and Alicia Podd also scored in a 6-0 win which has taken Spalding, who will play in Cambs Division One this season, to a second qualifying round tie at home to Anstey Nomads on September 21.

City sides Netherton United and Stanground Cardea Sports also made it past the first qualifying round stage. Katie Steward, Emma Searle and Andreia Oliveira scored for Netherton in a 3-0 win at Newark Town, while Stanground Cardea Sports received a walkover from scheduled opponents Sleaford.

Netherton will now host Kirby Muxloe in the next round while Stanground Cardea Sports will entertain Lincoln City. Stamford come into the competition at this stage and will play Brookside Athletic at home.

Stamford opened up their East Midlands Premier Division season on Sunday and went down 3-1 at Mansfield Town. Georgina Shaw grabbed the consolation goal.

Deeping Rangers ran away with the Cambs Division Two title last season, but they started life in Division One with a 3-2 defeat at home to Leverington Sports yesterday. Kara Butler and Ali Stokoe scored the Deeping goals.

In Division Two Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves began a new campaign with a 2-2 draw at Ely City, but Whittlesey Athletic were beaten 6-1 at Willingham despite a goal for Destiny Nsofor. Anna Langa and Laura Rudd scored for Stanground Cardea Sports.

The Cambs League youth and junior divisions are due to kick off this weekend.

SUNDAY MENS LEAGUE

Reigning champions Stanground Cardea Sports beat their own Development team 7-0 on the opening day of the Division One season. Cam Hibbins scored twice with Josh Staggs, Jamie Cogings, Mitchell Tomkin, Ed Sakovich and Alfie Fryett also on target.

Nathan Bedford struck a hat-trick with Lewis Bines and Joseph Manning scoring twice apiece as Glinton & Northborough won 7-0 at PSV in Division Two.