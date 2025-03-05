Sisters are doing it for Netherton United and Deeping Rangers now on cloud nine

Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrate their ninth win in nine matches in Cambs Division Two. Photo Jason Richardson.

​Threes sisters shared nine goals in a big win for Netherton United Women.

​Katie Steward scored five, Cassie Jenkins struck three and Codie Steward all netted in an 11-0 win over HBW United in a Lincs South Division game at the Grange. All three are the daughters of Netherton boss Dean Steward.

Jess Perrin scored the other two goals for a Netherton side who sit in fourth place, but with games in hand on the teams above them.

​Standings

Action from Deeping Rangers Ladies v Soham (green). Photo Jason Richardson.

Lincoln Utd Dev 13 10 2 1 32

Rushton 13 9 1 3 30

Boston Town 11 8 2 1 26

Netherton 10 7 0 3 21

​Emma Pollard scored twice as Stamford AFC moved into second place in the East Midlands Premier Division with a 3-0 win at Anstey Nomads. Laura Dodwell also scored.

​Standings

Sheffield FC 10 8 1 1 25

Stamford 14 7 3 4 24

Rotherham 12 7 2 3 23

Chesterfield 10 7 1 2 22

​Deeping Rangers have reached the summit in Cambs Division Two after maintaining their perfect playing record at the expense of previous leaders Soham Town Rangers.

Yasmin Green scored twice and Ali Stokoe also netted in a 3-1 win at the Haydon Whitham Stadium to make it nine straight wins for the season.

​Standings

Deeping R 9 9 0 0 27

Soham 12 81 3 25

SL Swifts 12 8 0 4 24

March Town 14 8 0 6 24

Chatteris 10 7 1 2 22

Cardea Reserves are a point off top spot in Cambs Division Three after an impressive 5-2 win at leaders Ely.

Laura Rudd and Georgie Newman scored twice apiece with Sophie Corcoran also on target.

Standings

Ely City 12 10 0 2 30

Cardea Res 12 9 2 1 29

GIRLS

The unbeaten record of ICA Sports in Under 15 Division Two will get a test in the next weeks.

The city teenagers made it a perfect seven wins in seven games with a 4-1 victory over Netherton United last weekend courtesy of goals from Miri Jacombs (2), Megan Kirby and Logan Calderwood.

ICA remain third with games in hand on the teams above them, Terrington Tigers and Saffron Walden, who they meet in the next three weeks.

Standings

Saffron W 10 9 0 1 27

Terrington 12 8 1 1 25

ICA Sports 7 7 0 0 21

Evie Herring scored four as ICA Inter beat Saffron Walden 6-1 in Under 14 Division Three. Neve Gough-Brown and Lacey Croote also scored.

Oria Collingwood scored a debut goal as ICA Juventus beat Cambridge City 3-0 in Division One. Emilia Zarnowska and Annie Clough also netted.

Jessica Twell scored her first ICA goal in a 1-1 draw for the Under 16s against Willingham.

Second-placed Girls United won their Under 18 League fixture 5-0 at Thrapston. The goals were scored by Ella Farrington (2), Nell Rands, Isabel Turner and Dionne Bayford.

Girls United are four points behind leaders Newmarket with a game in hand.