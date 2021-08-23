Shock stuffing for Stilton, Bels are setting the early pace thanks to five-star Jordan, slow start from Netherton, late winner for in-form Crowland
Stilton United suffered a shock stuffing at Holbeach United Reserves in the Peterborough League Premier Division on Saturday (August 21).
The Tigers ran out 7-1 winners, their first win of the season, with Jordan Keeble striking twice.
Eye United are also off the mark as they saw off previously unbeaten Wittering Premiair 4-1. Daniel Gargan scored twice.
Stamford Bels are the early pacesetters with six points from two matches. Jordan Neil scored five in Bels’ 7-2 romp over Leverington.
Uppingham are the only other team with a 100 per cent winning record after two games, They saw off Long Sutton Athletic 3-0.
Moulton Harrox inflicted a first defeat on newly-promoted Oundle Town, but they had to work hard for a 2-1 success.
Crowland registered a second successive win, 2-1 at Stamford Lions thanks to a late goal. Matty Smith and Danny Firth scored for Crowland.
Netherton United’s remodelled side have started the season slowly and they needed a last-minute goal from Zack Fisher to grab a 1-1 draw with Oakham United at the Grange and collect their first point of he season,
Results: Eye 4 ((Gargan 2, Gasson, Jarvis), Wittering Premiair 1 (Moss), Holbeach Res 7 (Compton 2, Keeble, Ling, Storey, Wirkowski, Finlay), Stilton Utd 1 (West); Netherton 1 (Fisher), Oakham 1; Oundle 1, Moulton Harrox 2 (Wright, Townsend); Stamford Bels 7 (Neil 5, Duffy-Weekes 2), Leverington 2; Stamford Lions 1, Crowland 2 (Smith, Firth); Uppingham 3, Long Sutton 0.