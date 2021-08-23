Shock stuffing for Stilton, Bels are setting the early pace thanks to five-star Jordan, slow start from Netherton, late winner for in-form Crowland

Action from Netherton United 1, Oakham United 1. Netherton are in red shirts. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Tigers ran out 7-1 winners, their first win of the season, with Jordan Keeble striking twice.

Eye United are also off the mark as they saw off previously unbeaten Wittering Premiair 4-1. Daniel Gargan scored twice.

Stamford Bels are the early pacesetters with six points from two matches. Jordan Neil scored five in Bels’ 7-2 romp over Leverington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Netherton (red) v Oakham at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

Uppingham are the only other team with a 100 per cent winning record after two games, They saw off Long Sutton Athletic 3-0.

Moulton Harrox inflicted a first defeat on newly-promoted Oundle Town, but they had to work hard for a 2-1 success.

Crowland registered a second successive win, 2-1 at Stamford Lions thanks to a late goal. Matty Smith and Danny Firth scored for Crowland.

Netherton United’s remodelled side have started the season slowly and they needed a last-minute goal from Zack Fisher to grab a 1-1 draw with Oakham United at the Grange and collect their first point of he season,