Yaxley picked up their first win of their league season in their 25th match.

New boss Sammy Mould has put all of the circus surrounding his appointment behind him and after being narrowly edged out late on by Chasetown in midweek, went an secured a feel-good three points against Harborough Town.

The 3-1 win takes Yaxley up to four points, still 15 from safety, in what has been dismal season but does provide a temporary ray of sunshine.

A goal after two minutes from Richard Acheampong, as well as two strikes from Andrew Osei-Bonsu secured the points. They even managed to hang on despite Robert Squillace being sent off just after the hour mark.

At the top of the division, Stamford took an early lead with Cameron Johnson diverting in a free-kick but they could not hold on against Dereham Town and drew 1-1.

That result, coupled with a 3-0 win for Halesowen saw the Midlands side go back to the summit.

Spalding are three points back from the summit, with two games in hand, after their trip to Shepshed Dynamo was washed out. Owner Andrew Killingsworth was instead seen watching King’s Lynn vs Peterborough Sports in the National League North.

Deeping Rangers’ home tie with Melton Town in the United Counties Premier Division North, March Town’s South division trip to Eynesbury Rovers and Bourne Town’s Division One tie at Gelding Miners Welfare also fell victim to the weather.

Wisbech were able to travel and snatched an impressive point at third-placed Quorn FC. They now sit 14th.

Blackstones meanwhile remained ninth in the UCL Division One with a 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Grantham Academy.

Pinchbeck’s United club record FA Vase run come to the end at the hands of North West Counties League Premier Division Congleton Town. The hosts smashed in four goals in a 22-minute spell to end Pinchbeck’s run at the fourth round stage. Previously, they had never been beyond the third round.

In the Thurlow Nunn division, FC Parson Drove and Holbeach United both drew 2-2, with Drove coming back from 2-0 down at half time.

Drove remain bottom but Holbeach are not two points outside of the play-off places. Whittlesey did not have a game this weekend but are also two points off but have two games in hand.

LOCAL NON LEAGUE RESULTS

Northern Premier League

Premier Division Midlands: Yaxley (Acheampong, Osei-Bonsu 2) 3-1 Harborough Town; Stamford AFC (Johnson) 1-1 Dereham Town.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Quorn 1-1 Wisbech Town (Ward).

Division One: Grantham Academy 0-3 Blackstones (Lennon 2, Irvine).

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Cornard United 2-2 Holbeach United (Davies); Haverhill Borough 2-2 FC Parson Drove (Kendrick, Miller),

