Senior Cup holders fall at the first hurdle, but it wasn't the biggest shock and girls team win for the first time in 10 months

Sunday League action from Stanground Cardea Sports Development (purple) v Peterborough Saints. Photo David Lowndes.

Crowland Town knocked Senior Cup holders Oakham United out in the first round of this season’s competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klyden Lleshi and Archie Rickards scored twice apiece for Crowland with Sam Leggatt also on target in a 5-1 win.

Oakham beat Warboys Town on penalties in a Weston Homes Stadium Final to lift the cup in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But penalties were kinder to Warboys in this season’s first round as they pipped Stanground Cardea Sports 4-3 on spot kicks.

Sunday League action from Stanground Cardea Sports Development (purple) v Peterborough Saints. Photo David Lowndes.

It had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes with George Terry on target for Warboys and Cameron Hibbins replying for the city side before the hosts won the shootout 4-3.

Holbeach United Reserves delivered the shock result of the first round.

​The Tigers are bottom of the Peterborough League’s Premier Division with just one point from seven games, but knockout football brought the best out of them as they eased to a 4-1 win at home to Uppingham Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandin Mahon (2), Warren Hebblethwaite and Liam Barnett scored the goals against a team who have lost just one of their first seven league matches. LIam Oliver-Smith and Filip Czerwonka scored twice apiece as top-flight leaders FC Peterborough won 7-2 at Deeping United. Abulai Cassama,

Sunday League action from Stanground Cardea Sports Development (purple) v Peterborough Saints. Photo David Lowndes.

Patryk Huczko and Tiago Dias also scored.

There were a few Premier Division games played last weekend with Whittlesey Athletic Reserves moving up to third place with a 2-0 win at Sawtry.

Matt Heron and Joe Moore-Papworth scored the goals.

Reigning champions Moulton Harrox are finding some form after a sluggish start to the season.

Jacob Drew scored twice and Declan Earth also netted in a 3-0 home win over Ramsey Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Russell hit a hat-trick as early-season pacesetters Deeping Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats with a 4-0 victory at struggling Wittering Premiair.

WOMEN/GIRLS

​ICA Sports Inter Under 14s won a Cambs Girls League game for the first time since November last weekend.

​The city side won 7-1 at Wilburton in the Under 14C Division as Evie Herring scored four goals. Elsie Johnson scored twice and Ellie Durham was also on target.

ICA’s under 13 side fought out a 2-2 draw at city rivals Thorpe Wood in the Mead Division. Milena Boyuklieva and Lily Ellison scored the ICA goals in this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Under 16C level there was a debut goal for Amelie Bass and a first Cambs League goal for Amy Gilbert-Smith as ICA beat St Neots 3-1. Evie Whytock also scored.

Cardea Reserves started their Cambs Womens Division Three campaign in style with a 4-0 success over Cambridge Rangers Reserves. The goals came from Georgia Newman (2), Amelia McCourt and Arnani Mushtaq.

Cardea’s senior side picked up a useful point from a 1-1 draw at Dunton & Broughton in Division One South of the East Midlands Womens League. Charlotte Moffat scored the goal.

Netherton United are the only team able to boast a 100 per cent winning start after two games of the Lincs South Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side had to work hard to see off Lincoln United’s Development squad 3-2 though with goals from Cassie Steward, Jessica Perrin and Emma Searle.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

Dalitos Parasotam, Zach Sennett and Ezekiel Sekerani scored the goals as new team FC Peterborough Whites won for the first time, 3-2 against Crowland in Under 14 Division Five.