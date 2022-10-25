Dione Sembie-Ferris in action for Peterborough Sports against Curzon Ashton. Photo: James Richardson.

Curzon Ashton, who knocked the city side out of the FA Cup earlier this month, were back at the Bee Arena and again proved to be stubborn, durable opponents.

The first half was a poor affair with the visitors probably just shading it.

But on 16 minutes a Dan Lawlor corner was met by the head of Sports centre-back Ryan Fryatt who headed tamely into the keeper’s hands and that proved to be the sole scoring opportunity of a dour first-half.

Spencer Keller in action for Peterborough Sports against Curzon Ashton. Photo: James Richardson.

The second half was altogether more positive for Sports. They came out with a much more attacking mindset. Several chances came and went, with efforts from Spencer Keller and two from Dion Sembie-Ferris hitting the target, but easily dealt with by Chris Remshaw between the away sticks.

In truth, neither side really looked like scoring on the night in front of 187 spectators and it meant Sports have now gone 3 games without a goal.

On a positive note, that is now two clean sheets in a row and 2 more points to the season's tally.

Next up is a tricky away National League North trip to AFC Fylde in the North West. Fylde are 10th just three places and two points ahead of Sports,

The Turbines were without Nathan Fox tonight after his nasty heel injury on Saturday that required 10 stitches.

The Jones brothers Richard and Mark were back in the squad.