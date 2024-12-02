Sawtry shock leaders, ICA Sports maul Lions, County Cup success for Peterborough Rangers and Netherton United

​The top two in the Peterborough Premier Division were on the receiving end of shock results.

Leaders Stanground Cardea Sports went down 2-1 at Sawtry, but second-placed Uppingham Town couldn’t take full advantage as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Deeping Rangers Reserves.

Matthew Church and Michael Simpson fired Sawtry into a 2-0 half-time lead with Kieran Hibbins replying for the visitors after the break. Uppingham were thwarted by a second-half equaliser from Ewan Fieldhouse.

Warboys Town have joined Holbeach United Reserves and Leverington Sports in the Senior Cup semi-finals after a penalty shootout win over FC Peterborough Reserves. It was 3-3 after 90 minutes with Marcio Martins, Liam Oliver-Smith and Jake Rayment on target for the city side.

Matt Sparrow, who scored twice, in action for Deeping Rangers in a 3-2 United Counties Premier Division win over Hucknall Town. Photo Jason Richardson

The final quarter-final tie between Moulton Harrox and Crowland Town was postponed.

In Division One Hampton United moved up to second after a 5-2 win over Glinton & Northborough. Zack Fisher and Josh Pike both scored twice for the winners.

Divisional rivals Peterborough Rangers and Netherton United both won County Cup ties.

Rangers beat Fenstanton 3-0 in a Hunts Intermediate Cup quarter-final with goals from Jae Mead, Josh Gudgeon and Jezz Goldson-Williams. A single LIam Whaley goal was enough for Netherton to win at Gleneagles and book a Northants Lower Junior Cup quarter-final berth.

Netherton Reserves are steaming away with Division Two. It’s an 11 point lead now after a hat-trick from Thomas Lancaster set up a 6-0 beating of Leverington Reserves. YDP are now second. Jones De Sousa netted twice in their 4-1 win over Thorney.

South Lincs Swifts are holding off Stamford AFC Reserves on goal difference at the top of Division Three. The Swits came from behind to win 3-2 at King’s Cliffe with goals from Corey Compton, Dawid Gos and Jack Watson. Stamford had far less trouble as they saw off Ramsey Town Reserves 9-1.

ICA Sports have jumped to the top of Division Four after a 12-1 duffing of neighbours Peterborough Lions. Cameron Guest scored five and Jamie Cogings hit a hat-trick.

Ibrahim Ahmed and Naveed Ali scored four goals apiece for fourth-placed NXT Gen in an 11-0 romp at Hampton Rangers, while Mario Farauanu struck twice in a 4-0 win for third-placed FC Peterborough Development at Wittering Reserves.