Sandy was handy for Spalding United in the FA Trophy, penalty shootout wins for Blackstones and Wisbech in FA Vase, Bourne ease through and Whittlesey Athletic put on a five-star show

Jack Carter (blue) scored for Whittlesey Athletic v Needham Market.

Sandy popped up with the only goal of the game in the 90th minute as the Tulips secured a second win this season at the home of Northern Premier Midlands Division rivals.

Pinchbeck United made it through to the first round proper of the FA Vase with a 3-0 derby day success against fellow United Counties Premier Division side Deeping Rangers at Spalding United FC.

Harry Peasgood, Andre Williams and Elliot Fsoter scored the Pinchbeck goals.

Wisbech Town scrambled through 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 home draw against Eynesbury Rovers. Christian Assombalonga equalised for the Fenmen 12 minutes from time.

And Blackstones also won a penalty shootout after a 1-1 home draw with Kirby Muxloe. Hayden Armiger scored the second-half leveller for Stones.

James Hill-Seekings scored twice as Bourne Town won through to the first round for the first time in 13 years with a 4-0 romp at St Andrews. All the goals arrived in the second half with Thomas Edwards and Shaun Archer also on target.

But March Town and FC Parson Drove suffered comfortable defeats in theit ties against opposition from Nowrich.

Whittlesey Athletic moved up to seventh in Thurlow Nunn Division One North with a 5-3 home win over bottom club Needham Market Under 23s. Jones De Sousa, Matt Carter, Jack Carter, Ollie Gale and Tai Williams scored the Whittlesey goals.

RESULTS

FA TROPHY (second qualifying round)

Dereham 0, Spalding 1 (Sandy)

FA VASE (second qualifying round)

Pinchbeck 3 (Peasgood, Williams, Foster), Deeping Rangers 0; Wisbech Town 1, Eynesbury Rovers 1 (Wisbech won 3-2 on penalties); Norwich United 4, March Town 1 (Green); Blackstones 1, Kirby Muxloe 1 (Blackstones won 6-5 on penalties); St Andrews 0, Bourne Town 4 (Hill-Seekings 2, Edwards, Archer); FC Parson Drove 2, Norwich CBS 7.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE (Division One North)