Paul Gauntlett, front row, second right.

Paul Gauntlett, one of local football’s most prolific goalscorers, has passed away.

‘Gaunty’ played for several top local clubs, including Perkins, Thomas Cook, Eye United and Moulton Harrox in the Peterborough League, and Peter Pan and Fratellis in the Sunday Morning League.

He was one the most feared strikers in local football leagues for two decades. He captained the Peter Pan side who dominated Peterborough Sunday Morning League football during the 1990s.

“I was also renowned for the number of penalties I won!” Paul once told the PT!

Gauntlett was a popular presence in every dressing room and after retiring from playing he turned his footballing attentions to supporting Peterborough United and he was always keen to offer his opinion on the club’s progress to this newspaper.