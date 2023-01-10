Graham Phillips after receiving his long-service award from the Peterborough & District Youth League.

Last year Mr Phillips was presented with an award to mark 55 years service to the Peterborough & District Youth League and his longevity as a committee man was typical of how he dedicated his life to local football.

He was more recently renowned for his work as a groundsman and maintenance at the Focus Centre on Chestnut Avenue when it was the home of Eye United and then, after a name change, Peterborough Northern Star.

Mr Phillips was part of the Eye committee that set-up the move of the club from the village to Dogsthorpe. He had first volunteered to work as the groundsman at Eye in the 1990s and worked continously for the club for over 30 years.

When Star folded 18 months ago Mr Phillips moved to Deeping Rangers where his experience proved invaluable.

Mr Phillips was a decent goalkeeper for Dogsthorpe, Western Star, Spalding and Mitchells Sport in his playing days.

Her also managed Mitchells as well as Walton Youth Club. He was a youth club leader at the Walton club.

Mr Phillips leaves a wife Chris, a son Steve, a daughter Christina and grandchildren Alessio, Georgia, Luca and Molly, as well as daughter-in-laws Sarah and Jane.

Steve said: “For the past 20 or so years he suffered from MS, but this didn’t stop him from attending every day and making sure his pitches were in the best condition they could be in time for the game on Saturday.

"He took on anything at Focus, from marking pitches, cutting hedges, cutting the grass and all general maintenance work.

“He was my footballing hero. He did everything to do with football throughout his life.

