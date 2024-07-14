Ady Woolley (left) with the Northern Premier Midlands Trophy won by Spalding United last season.

​Local sport has been rocked by the passing of well-known local physiotherapist Ady Woolley.

​Woolley was a major sponsor and friend of City of Peterborough Sports Club who he supported through his Fane Clinic business.

He was best known in local football circles as a player and a physio. He was working for top non-league side Spalding United last season who won promotion from the Northern Premier Midlands Division.

The club issued a social media message saying: ‘Ady left a big impression on the club, and on anyone who had the pleasure to meet him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all his family and friends.’

Ady Woolley (left).

The club held a minute’s silence in Woolley’s memory before a friendly on Saturday.

Yaxley FC also issued a statement on social media saying: ‘Yaxley Football Club are saddened to hear about the passing of former Cuckoo Ady Woolley. Ady devoted his life to helping others and was with Yaxley FC for many years alongside Jim Watson and Clippo.

‘Our thoughts go out to Ady’s family and friends at this sad time.’

And Peterborough Town Cricket Club added: ‘It has taken a while to digest, but the club are deeply saddened by the passing of Ady Woolley. A wonderful man who loved and supported all sport in the city. He will be sorely missed by so many people. Our sincerest condolences to all his family.’

The City of Peterborough Sports Club said: “Ady was a tremendous support both to many individuals and to the whole club. He will be deeply missed by everyone. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.’