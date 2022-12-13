Rampant Hampton Royals deliver a command performance, six goals for Snor, a ninth for Yasmin and hat-trick for Ruby

The Hampton Royals Under 18 team that beat Glinton & Northborough in Under 18 Division Two of the Peterborough Youth League. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side took the lead against Glinton & Northborough after four minutes and were 4-0 up after 22 minutes before taking a 6-0 lead into the second-half on the Hampton Gardens School artificial surface.

To their credit the visitors drew the second-half, but a 7-1 success moved Hampton to within six points of leaders Stanground, and they have two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leland Dent and Danny White hit Hampton hat-tricks, while Kobie Smith also found the target.

The Glinton and Northborough U18 team beaten at Hampton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Only games on 3G pitches survived a cold weekend and there was a shock first defeat of the season in Under 18 Division One for second-placed Stamford who went down 2-1 at home to Moulton Harrox.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Regional Talent Centre (RTC) consolidated second spot in Under 12 Division One as two goals from Christian Nywenya secured a 2-0 win over Whittlesey.

Orton Rangers moved joint top of Under 14 Division Four after thrashing Netherton 7-2. Arsi Voja scored four and Kevin Florea struck a hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAMBS WOMEN/GIRLS

Girls United continued their perfect start to the Under 12 League season with a magnificent seventh win in a row. Ruby Gallagher bagged a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over city rivals ICA Inter with Freya Lyon (2), Daisy Thirkell and Caoimhe Healy also on target for the team six points clear at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Snor Islam scored a double hat-trick for Netherton United Reds at the Grange in the only Sunday League game to beat the weather last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side crushed March 11-1 with Evander Jose, Ionut Radu, Marian Sandhu, Edmunds Grunsteins and Modou Gray also scoring.

EAST WOMEN

Advertisement Hide Ad