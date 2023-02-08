Raissa was razor sharp in girls local derby

The Glinton & Northborough Under 18 team that beat Peterborough Sports. The squad was: Harriet Coles, Gemma Cousins, Tamelia Foster, Katie Gee, Heidi Griffiths, Barbara Hargreaves, Megan O'Donoghue, Erin Rist, Raissa Taborda, Mia Turvey, Brooke Ware. Photo: David Lowndes.

​It finished 7-3 to the visitors as Tamelia Foster (2) and Harriet Coles also hit the target with Codie Steward unfortunate to finish on the losing side after hitting a hat-trick for Sports.

Katie Freeland was also an unlucky loser in this division as her brace couldn’t save Netherton United from a 3-2 reverse at Sawston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steward also scored twice the following day as Sports maintained their push for the Womens Division Two title with a 3-1 win at Lakenheath. Sister Katie Steward also netted.

Codie Steward scoring one of her hat-trick goals for Peterborough Sports Under 18s against Glinton & Northborough. Photo: Tim Symonds.

In Division Three Jess Hill hit a hat-trick as Netherton won 3-0 against Ely to stay in touch with leaders Chatteris who won 5-1 at Deeping United.

Girls United stretched their perfect record in the Under 12 Girls Division to 11 games with a 4-0 victory at city rivals ICA Juventus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Ruby Gallagher, Imogen Bratton, Lexi Duff and Gracie Archer-Johnson inflicted just a second defeat of the season on the hosts.