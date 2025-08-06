Quiet confidence will continue to be the Peterborough Sports way as they approach a tough start to the National League North season

Shaquile Coulthirst with Peterborough Sports joint managers Michael Gash (left) and Luke Steele (right). Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports will stick to the approach which has led to steady progress in their brief National League North history.

There will be no outlandish predictions or anything that could remotely be interpreted as over-confidence from within the confines of PIMS Park as Sports embark on a fourth season as a step two club. Few would have suggested such a relatively small club could remain at this level for this long, but they have thrived rather than just survived.

Sports finished 14th (57 points) in 2022-23, 15th (58 points) in 2023-24 and 12th last season, a record finishing position which was backed by a club best 63 points.

“Our only ambition is the to do as well as possible again,” Sports joint-manager Michael Gash insisted. “It would wrong for us to make public statements as to how we think we will do as we know our place at this level.

"We know there are some big clubs in the division with big budgets. Some of them are full-time. I don’t know how big some of those budgets are, but I know we are a bottom four club in that respect.

"All myself and Luke Steele (joint manager) will concentrate on doing is getting the best out of the players we have. That’s what we do best and if we can do that we will have another good season because we believe we have players who can compete well at this level.

"We probably have more depth than last season and we are confident we have recruited pretty well. If we could beat our points total or finishing position from last season that would mean a good season.”

Sports have a tough opening National League North game at Chester City on Saturday. The former Football League club finished fourth last season and will fancy their chances of challenging for top spot this time around.

Sports suffered an injury blow in their final pre-season friendly at Stamford AFC last weekend as former Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst damaged a knee which could keep him on the sidelines for several weeks. The club are actively seeking a replacement before the trip to Chester.

"It’s a blow as Shaq was looking sharp and was obviously a major signing for us,” Gash added. “But we are looking forward to the first game at one of the biggest, best and best supported clubs in the division.

"Chester are an excellent footballing side, but we will go there fancying our chances.”

Coulthirst had scored before limping off in the Stamford game. Fellow summer signing Sam McLintock also netted in a 2-1 win.

Other new signings for Sports include former Posh full-backs Ben Mensah and Aaron Powell, as well as central defender Ethan Young. Bayley McCann and Sam Straughan-Brown have returned on loan from League One sides Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

Young had been on trial at Sports this summer. He is a former Stamford AFC player who had was at Scunthorpe United last season.