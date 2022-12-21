Connor Kennedy saw his penalty in a shootout at Oldham saved. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports barely conceded a chance to a club who were founder members of the Premier League in 1992 before losing a penalty shootout 3-2.

The city side had far less of the ball, but arguably missed the best three scoring opportunities of the night.

Sports then lost a crucial toss of a coin.

"If we’d have won that toss we could have taken the penalties at an end where there were no fans,” Dean stated. “And I honestly believe we would have won.

"Two sides of the ground were empty, but it was packed behind the goal where the penalties took place.

"And my lads won’t ever have experienced the noise the home fans made. There were drums and all sorts going off, but when they took their penalties you could have heard a pin drop!

"Fair play to them because it certainly helped, but I was gutted to lose the game in that way.

"It was a privilege to play a club like that in a stadium like that, but we shook all that off when the game started and we did well.

"I can’t remember them having a half chance, never mind a good chance. We were so well organised defensively we didn’t have to make any last-ditch tackles or anything like that.

"They had 64% possession, mainly by passing slowly along their back four, and we did tire towards the end against a club who are still full-time, but we had our moments going forward and we looked the most likely to score.

"We even hit the post late on when the goalkeeper made a fingertip save.

"It was a great effort from the players though. They did themselves and the club proud.

"Oldham are a big club for this level and we pushed them all the way.”