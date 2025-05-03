Promotion celebrations at Bourne Town and Blackstones

Bourne Town celebrate a second promotion in two seasons. Photo Darren Wiles.

Bourne Town and Blackstones are celebrating superb United Counties League promotion successes.

Bourne beat Boston Town 8-7 on penalties in the Premier Division North play-off final after a 1-1 draw in front of a monster 1,781 Abbey Lawn crowd. The Wakes will now play at step four level next season – the division below Spalding United and Stamford AFC – for the first time in the club’s history after clinching a second promotion in two seasons.

And Stamford-based Blackstones will play in the UCL Premier Division in 2025-26 after winning the Division One play-off final 3-2 at Retford FC. The hosts had finished 17 points and two places ahead of Stones in a 38-game First Division season.

Jordan Nuttell had fired Boston ahead in Bourne in the final minute of the first-half, but Michael Goode’s men equalised in the 75th minute when Brad Marshall converted a corner.

Brad Marshall has just equalised for Bourne Town against Boston Town. Photo Darren Wiles.

Goalkeeper Dan Swan made a vital save soon after the leveller and then became the promotion hero with the match-winning save in the penalty shootout.

Blackstones will return to the Premier Division for the first time in over a decade after recovering from a goal down to beat opposition from Retford for the second play-off game in a row. Both have been won away from home.

The home side opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes before Will Bestwick equalised from the penalty spot before the break. Two own goals as defenders turned home crosses from Jordan Coughlan and Bestwick put Stones in command and, although Retford halved the arrears late on, a very young side held on for the win.

NEXT FINAL

Deeping Rangers and March Town contest the Hinchingbrooke Cup Final at Yaxley FC on Tuesday (May 6, 7.45pm). March beat Ely City 2-0 in the Cambs Invitation Cup Final at Cambridge City last week with goals from Craig Gillies and Florian Tsaguim.