Premier League referee Josh Smith. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images).

​Premier League referee Josh Smith will attend a meeting of local officials to discuss dealing with abuse.

​The Junior Alliance League – a competition for under 14s and below – was forced to issue a warning to member clubs after an outbreak of abuse from managers, players and club officials in the opening weeks of this season.

Young referees were reportedly reduced to tears by some comments. One even gave up refereeing.

Smith, from Bourne, started refereeing in the Junior Alliance League and is now taking charge of some of the biggest games in the country.

All referees are invited to attend the event at Bushfield Sports Centre on Thursday, November 7 (from 7pm).

Referees can register their attendance by emailing organiser Robert Windle at [email protected], stating, name, age, and how long you’ve been refereeing.