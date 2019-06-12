Youngest Peterborough United director, well-known businessman and keen local sportsman passes away

Henry Harris, one of the youngest ever directors of Peterborough United FC, has passed away aged 83.

Harris was 29 when he joined the Posh board in the 1960s. He served the club for three years before stepping down after his fellow directors became concerned he had become too close to the playing squad.

Henry Harris (bottom right) and members of the Milton & Longthorpe cricket team.

Harris was also a keen local cricketer skippering the successful Milton & Longthorpe side for several seasons.

Harris was also a well-known local businessman joining younger brother Jeff in running the highly successful Peterborough Automatics company, a business formed in 1963.

Jeff said: “Henry was a big supporter of Posh even when he left the board. He was very young by the standards of those days for a director of a football club and some of the other board members didn’t like the fact he was close to the players.

“He was a very close friend of Noel Cantwell and was instrumental in bringing him into the club as manager. He canvassed for Noel who proved to be a great success.

“When Henry was a director, he and I travelled the country following the team and he continued to support the club well into the 1990s.

“Henry was a real sports lover. He loved his cricket and we had some great, and very successful times, with Milton & Longthorpe.”

Henry’s funeral is at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday, June 20 (4pm) followed by a wake at Milton Golf Club.