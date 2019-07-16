Peterborough United photographer selects his most memorable George Boyd pictures

Peterborough United sprang a super surprise yesterday (July 15) when revealing George Boyd had returned to the club.

Boyd provided some great moments in his first spell at Posh. Here are club photographer Joe Dent’s 10 favourite pics of one of the best players in Posh history.

1. Three superstars (10th). in 2008, Terry Bly (left) and Tony Adcock (right) were inducted into the Posh Hall of Fame and George turned up to collect his latest man-of-the-match award.

2. Penalty King (9th). What's not to like about a picture from behind the goal of George Boyd scoring? This was a penalty in a friendly against Fulham in 2009.

3. Flying Without Wings (8th) The classic Boyd celebration, this time after a 90th minute equalising goal at Bristol City in the Championship in 2009.

4. Iconic Number 10 (7th) Boyd in his iconic number 10 shirt after scoring in a thrilling 4-1 League One win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in 2011.

