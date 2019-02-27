Peterborough United great Bob Doyle passes away

Bob Doyle, one of the best midfielders in Peterborough United’s history, passed away yesterday (February 26) aged 65.

Doyle soon became a firm fans’ favourite at London Road after Noel Cantwell signed him from Barnsley for £20,000 in July, 1976.

The athletic midfielder was a superb passer of the ball and played in every game of the 19778-78 Division Three season when Posh missed out on promotion from the old Division Three on goal difference. Ian Ross, who also passed away recently, also played in that side.

Doyle played 156 times for Posh and scored 12 goals before Blackpool manager Alan Ball splashed out £110,000 to take him to Bloomfield Road. It was a record Posh transfer fee at the time.

Doyle went on to win a Third Division Championship medal with Portsmouth and also played for Hull before a knee injury forced his retirement.

Doyle settled in Peterborough and was still living and working in the city at the time of his death.

Posh historian Peter Lane said: “It’s a sad day for the club. Bob used to attend the occasional Posh match and I often tried to get him into the club’s Hall of Fame, but he always said he was too shy. He was a great player and a lovely bloke.”

Posh are hoping to get permission to hold a minute’s silence for Doyle and Ross ahead of the home game with Wycombe on Saturday (March 2).