Polly turns on the power for Glinton & Northborough girls, Peterborough Northern Star shoot up to second, Posh maintain title challenge, ICA title bid is over after first defeat and Netherton hit Whittlesey for six
Glinton & Northborough made it 30 goals in two Under 15A Division matches with an 11-0 romp against Panthers on Saturday (May 22).
Pollie Pellow led the way with a double hat-trick, while Eva Fowler (2), Georgia Anderson, Mia Karagholi and Mia Turvey also netted for the team in second place. Pellow is the division’s top scorer with 35 goals in just 11 outings.
Peterborough Northern Star shot up to second in the Under 16B Division by winning both fixtures in a double-header against Saffron Walden.
Libby Willis (2), Georgia Kulesza and Evie Hatfield scored in a 4-0 win, while Kulesza, Willis and Codie Steward netted in a 3-0 success.
Peterborough United maintained their title bid in the Under 16A Division with a 7-1 win over Sawston.
ICA Sports’ title challenge in the Under 18 Division is over after they lost a hard-fought top-of-the-table clash 2-0 at Cambridge City last weekend. A first defeat of the season for the city side was enough to give seal the title for City.
In the Cambs Women’s Premiership second-placed Netherton United crushed local ricals Whittlesey Athletic 6-2 at the Grange. Megan Stickland scored twice with Emily Johnson, Yasmin Green, Jess Perrin and Leah Stacey also on target.