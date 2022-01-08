PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United players get the job done, but it should have been so much easier

But missed chances and some suspect defending made victory harder than it should have been.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. DAI CORNELL
Caught flat-footed, but probably unlucky to concede a penalty. Redeemed himself with some decent late saves 7.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Played with his usual energy, but he was inconsistent in possession and he's exposed defensively by the midfield diamond. Could be under pressure for his place soon depending on January transfer work 6.
3. JOE TOMLINSON
Played one great crossfield pass to create a chance for Thompson early on. Did fine, but sacrificed at half-time for Bali Mumba 6.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Comfortable on the ball as you'd expect, but he never looked comfortable when forced to defend 6.