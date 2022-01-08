Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action with Trevor Clarke of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United players get the job done, but it should have been so much easier

Peterborough United claimed a welcome 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 5:48 pm

But missed chances and some suspect defending made victory harder than it should have been.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

1. DAI CORNELL

Caught flat-footed, but probably unlucky to concede a penalty. Redeemed himself with some decent late saves 7.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Played with his usual energy, but he was inconsistent in possession and he's exposed defensively by the midfield diamond. Could be under pressure for his place soon depending on January transfer work 6.

3. JOE TOMLINSON

Played one great crossfield pass to create a chance for Thompson early on. Did fine, but sacrificed at half-time for Bali Mumba 6.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Comfortable on the ball as you'd expect, but he never looked comfortable when forced to defend 6.

