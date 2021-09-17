YOU’RE THE BOSS: A fan’s choice of Peterborough United team to take on Birmingham City and it’s pretty controversial as regulars are left out

Because I had to turn this week’s team around quickly my own son Andrew Swann, a season ticket holder and home and away regular, has obliged, and in rather controversial fashion.

He’s left a few regulars out in a 4-3-3 formation because ‘Posh have gone away from the front foot, attack first, pacey, fluid football way of playing we were successful with before. We need to get back to that.

“We can’t defend so we need to outscore teams. We’ve been creating very little from midfield so we need to make changes.”

If you want to pick a future team email [email protected]

1. DAVID CORNELL We have the worst defensive record in the league so Cornell deserves his chance in goal.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON A right-back who is classy on the ball and gets it moving forward quickly. Wins free kicks to take the sting out of games.

3. DAN BUTLER Only left-back we have with any experience.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS Incredible talent who has to play regularly.