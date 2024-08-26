Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United striker Malik Mothersille has set himself an ambitious goals target for the 2024-25 season.

The 20 year-old opened his goal account for the campaign with the equaliser in a 2-1 League One win at Exeter City on Saturday. It was just the fourth Football League goal of his young career, but he’s aiming for 20 plus this season even though he looks set to battle with dynamic pace machine Ricky-Jade Jones for the sole central striking slot. Mothersille has started the last two games, both of which have been won, but was replaced by Jones in both matches.

“It’s tough being a striker as you need to score for your team to win games,” Mothersille said after the win at Exeter. “But it’s about having good habits like making sure you hit the target with a good contact. It’s also important to have belief that you will score and I know I am a good finisher. I should have scored two in the previous game, so it was good to see the ball hit the back of the net this time. It wasn’t the cleanest contact, but the placement took the ball in. It was great movement and a great pass by Abraham Odoh as well.

"I do have a goals target and I’m aiming for 20 plus so it’s one down and 19 to go! I want to play every minute of every game, but you have to be honest with yourself and I did get tired on Saturday. I ran around a lot and they had some tough defenders and I know Ricky will make an impact as his pace is ridiculous. We can work together for the good of the team. There seems to be a new dynamic to the way we play and I am grateful to have this gaffer who tells me exactly what I have to do and I just go out there and try and do it. We know we are good players and the manager just tells us to relax and just go out and play.

Malik Mothersille takes the congratulations after scoring for Posh at Exeter. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It’s been good to win two away games so early in the season. It’s good to know we can come from behind and win and the atmosphere is good within the squad. I hope there isn’t, but there will be rough patches and I know we will stick together.”

Posh are next in action in a League One fixture against Wrexham on Saturday (August 31, 3pm kick off).