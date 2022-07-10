Joe Taylor (left) battles with Joe Tomlinson during a Posh training match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 19 year-old burst into first-team contention in the second-half of last season, making four substitute appearances in the Championship after spending most of the campaign playing uncer 23 football.

Current Posh boss Grant McCann gave Taylor his debut in a game at Bournemouth and clearly retains faith in the player as he took him on the club’s pre-season training camp to Portugal.

Posh signed Taylor from King’s Lynn Town last summer.

"I was very fortunate that the gaffer put trust in me to train and then play in the first team,” Taylor said. “I’ve learnt so much just from being in and around the first-team squad,

"To make my debut against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium was a shock, but I was ready and although I wasn’t on the ball much I ran around as hard as I could and I was blowing by the end even though I only played about 10 minutes!

"The senior players were very welcoming. Players like Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott took me under their wing and gave me plenty of advice and I was massively grateful for that and long may it continue. They made it feel like I belonged there.”

Taylor started his career playing as a right-back and wing-back. He spent an excellent season developing as a striker on loan at Wroxham where former Posh star Adam Dury became on of his mentors. Taylor was prolific in front of goal for Posh under 23s last season.

"It was a coach at King’s Lynn who said I was wasted playing out wide,” Taylor added. “And the first time I played centrally I scored twice and I’ve never looked back.

"That coach thought I’d be a threat over the top and threat playing alongside a big striker, like Jonson Clarke-Harris.

"I also got great support from Adam Drury and Grant Holt at Wroxham. They were a big factor in my move to Posh. They talked everything through with me and made sure the move was right for me.

"I enjoyed playing for the under 23s last season. I found it easier to express myself as there’s isn’t so much pressure compare to the first-team. I became very confident in front of goal as my scoring record suggested.

"Training in Portugal was different, very tough, but also very enjoyable. It was great to get the opportunity to go out there and hopefully I can go on to get more experience of league football this season.