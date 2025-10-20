Young Peterborough United England international has been targeted by another country, according to reports

James Dornelly playing for England Under 20s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

St Lucia have made an audacious attempt to persuade Peterborough United defender James Dornelly to switch his international allegiance.

Dornelly made his England Under 20 debut in a European Elite League game against Germany last season. He made his full debut a few days later in the same competition against Poland.

The 20 year-old was called up late for those games and has not featured in an England squad since. On-loan Posh striker Jimmy Jay Morgan was in the last England Under 20 squad.

Dornelly is entitled to play for another country until he has made three competitive England fixtures, providing he satisfies eligibility criteria regarding his birthplace or the international status of parents and grandparents. Dornelly was born in England and joined the Posh Academy at the age of eight.

St Lucia are said to have made an approach to Dornelly by respected national journalist Pete O’Rourke. He has not started a League One game for Posh since the August 23 clash with Bradford City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh have seen several players earn international recognition with Caribbean countries, but none have won caps for St Lucia.