James Dornelly has signed a new long term contract at Peterborough United until 2028.

The 19-year-old right back has appeared nine times for the first team and made his first appearance of the season off the bench in the first half of the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury last Saturday.

He has risen through the ranks of the Posh academy and made his league debut in the 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers last term.

James Dornelly signing his new Peterborough United contract. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: "It is great that it is all done and I can focus on the football. I have been here a long time so there wasn't any doubt in my mind that this is the place for me to continue to improve and develop."

Manager Darren Ferguson was delighted that the youngster has committed his long-term future.

He added: “The chairman and I spoke and we always said once pre-season was out of the way we would try and tie James down to a long-term contract and we are delighted that is now complete.

"We want to keep our best young players at the club. It is reward for how he has performed. He was with us in the first team group last season and he is part of our first team group this season and competing for that position at right-back.

"He is a good player, we are hoping he plays more games this season. He is a good lad, he wants to learn and develop and we feel we can help him with that. He is a full-back, but I actually believe he can play in a few different positions.

"James is a good defender, he can handle the ball, he has a good temperament and I am pleased that he sees his future here with us."