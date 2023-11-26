You can still get 8/1 on former Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics finishing top scorer in the Championship this season.

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal for Blackburn at Stoke. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images).

Szmodics currently leads the way after netting his 11th goal of an outstanding personal campaign in a 3-0 win for Blackburn Rovers at Stoke City on Saturday. Rovers are now within three points of the play-off places.

Jack Taylor played an hour of Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, while Siriki Dembele started for just the second time since the arrival of Wayne Rooney as manager as Birmingham City beat whipping boys Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.

Matty Godden scored his first goal since the middle of September as Coventry City secured a much-needed 3-0 win at Millwall.

In League One Ben Thompson, who left Posh for Stevenage in the summer, scored his first goal for his new club in a 3-0 win at Fleetwood Town and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing grabbed a 90th minute winner for Derby County against Bristol Rovers at Pride Park. Mendez-Laing also contributed an assist in a 2-1 win.

Brief Posh loanee Kyle Dempsey scored one of the seven goals in a win over Exeter City which propelled Bolton Wanderers to the top of the table.

In League Two marauding wing-back Joe Tomlinson scored twice as MK Dons won 4-2 at Salford City.